Marion turns away Nettleton in 2 OTs

5A-EAST BOYS

MARION 86, NETTLETON 77, 2OT

JONESBORO -- The Marion Patriots made all five of their field-goal attempts and five of six free throws in the second overtime period to outlast Nettleton at Raider Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The hoy shooting helped Marion (17-6, 7-1 5A East) rally past Nettleton (15-8, 3-5), which led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter.

Marion scored 11 of the final 13 points in the second overtime period to turn away Nettleton, which was 0 for six from the free-throw line in the two overtime periods.

Junior guard Jayden Forrest gave Marion the lead for good in the second overtime when he slashed for a layup with 1:59 remaining. Forrest followed with two free throws with 1:28 left before junior Donnie Cheers turned a steal at half court into a layup for a 81-75 lead with 1:09 remaining.

Cheers added two free throws with 38.3 seconds remaining as Marion took its largest lead at 83-75. Two more free throws by Cheers and a Zyon Parnell layup capped the scoring.

Nettleton scored 13 of the first 15 points in the first quarter, keyed by 3 three-pointers. The Raiders made all four three-pointers in the opening quarter to earn a 22-10 lead after eight minutes.

The Raiders claimed a 27-10 lead on a layup by Davares Whitaker Jr. with 7:11 left in the second quarter, but Marion got within 36-25 at halftime.

Marion closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 52-51 lead entering the fourth quarter. It was Marion's first lead since 2-0.

Nettleton's Jeremiah Turner tied the game with a three-pointer with 1:01 remaining in regulation, and Marion did not score on its final possession to force overtime.

The Raiders twice led by as many as three points in the first extra session, but Cheers split a pair of free throws to get Marion within two points just before Nettleton missed two free throws that would have given the Raiders a four-point lead with 10.8 seconds remaining.

Cheers rebounded the second missed free throw and pushed the ball upcourt before finding sophomore Kayden Nesbit for a game-tying layup with less than a second remaining to force the second overtime.

Marion junior guard Ryan Forrest scored a game-high 29 points, while Cheers had 22 and Jayden Forrest added 15.

Whitaker scored 19 for Nettleton, while Jeremiah Turner finished with 17.

GIRLS

MARION 61, NETTLETON 44

Marion connected on 56 percent of its field-goal attempts and forced 17 Nettleton turnovers to pull away. The Lady Patriots led by as many as 25 points.

Marion (15-6, 6-2 5A East) connected on 3 of 5 three-point shots in the first quarter to take a 16-11 lead over Nettleton (15-9, 3-5). Marion sophomore guard Ny'Asia Jackson hit for 10 points in the quarter, including two-three-pointers.

Marion embarked on a 12-0 run early in the second quarter, culminating when Jackson scored on a layup for a 22-11 lead with 6:01 left before halftime. A Jackson three-pointer beat the halftime buzzer to give Marion a 35-19 lead at the break.

Nettleton worked within 37-24 early in the third quarter on a McKenzie Williams layup, but Marion immediately responded with a 13-1 run to take its largest lead (50-25) with 1:41 left in the third quarter. The Lady Pats led 50-31 after three periods.

The Lady Raiders got within 14 in the fourth quarter when Akyria James hit a layup, but Marion did not allow a Nettleton point for almost two minutes down the stretch to pull away.

Jackson led all scorers with 18 points and four assists, while Alyse Holliman had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Briley Pena paced Nettleton with 14 points, while Williams added 12.