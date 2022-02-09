McConnell blasts RNC censure, recast riot view

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, pushed back hard Tuesday against the Republican Party's censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and its characterization of the Capitol riot as "legitimate political discourse," saying it was a "violent insurrection."





The remarks from the Kentucky Republican added to a small but forceful chorus of GOP lawmakers who have decried the action that the Republican National Committee took Friday, when it officially rebuked Cheney of Wyoming and Kinzinger of Illinois for participating in the House investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack -- accusing them of "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

McConnell repudiated that description, saying of the events of Jan. 6, 2021: "We saw it happen. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That's what it was."

He made the remarks to reporters outside Senate Republicans' closed-door weekly lunch, where his aides had signaled in advance that he was to make an important statement on the committee's action.

McConnell's comments were a rebuke of how far the party has gone to deny the reality of the violence that unfolded during the bloody assault on the Capitol, sending lawmakers from both parties running for safety. More than 150 people were injured in the attack, which led to several deaths, and nearly 750 individuals have been criminally charged.

In the days since the GOP committee passed the resolution at its winter meeting in Salt Lake City, a handful of Republicans have criticized the move as everything from a political distraction to a shame on the party.

McConnell, who orchestrated the impeachment acquittal of former President Donald Trump and blocked the naming of an independent, bipartisan commission to examine the attack, was among the most blunt in his defense of the only Republicans on the committee that rose from that proposal's ashes.

"Traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on some issues," McConnell said. "The issue is whether or not the RNC [Republican National Committee] should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views of the majority. That's not the job of the RNC."

Several other Senate Republicans also voiced disapproval of the censure resolution. Some, such as Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said it was "absurd" for the RNC to defend the events of Jan. 6 as "legitimate political discourse."

"Every moment that is spent relitigating a lost election or defending those who have been convicted of criminal behavior moves us further away from the goal of victory this fall," Collins told reporters.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas dismissed the Jan. 6 committee as a "partisan" effort but nonetheless said the committee's move to punish Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in it "was not a unifying action" for the party.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader, by contrast, defended the resolution Tuesday, telling a CNN reporter that it was meant to condemn the House committee's targeting of conservatives who were nowhere near Washington on Jan. 6 and had nothing to do with either the attack or the broader effort to overturn the 2020 election.

McCarthy, who has refused to speak with the House panel conducting the inquiry about his conversations with Trump during and around the Capitol attack, has been consulting with William Burck, a prominent Washington lawyer, about how to navigate the investigation as he braces for a possible subpoena.

SEEN AS DISRUPTION

The censure, pushed by allies of Trump, was just over a page long. It has disrupted efforts by congressional Republicans to turn the page and focus on what they see as the failings of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in an election year.

At a news conference Tuesday, House Republicans sought to blame Biden for a worsening fentanyl crisis, but virtually every question was about the party's resolution.

"Republicans have been very clear: We condemn the violence on Jan. 6. We also condemn the violence in 2020 as violent criminals attacked federal buildings, including parts of Washington, D.C.," said Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the House Republican Conference chairperson, equating racial justice protests with the assault on the Capitol. She added that "we believe the Jan. 6 commission is political theater about punishing partisan opponents."

Some Republicans defended the resolution by noting that it encapsulated the party's view of what happened Jan. 6, 2021.

"Whatever you think about the RNC vote, it reflects the view of most Republican voters," said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. "In my state, it's not helpful to have a bunch of D.C. Republicans commenting on the RNC."

But others were appalled. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who castigated the resolution as shameful Friday before the party vote, told reporters Monday that he had exchanged texts about it with the committee chairperson, Ronna McDaniel, who is also his niece.

"Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us," he said.

A person who spoke to McConnell said McConnell was frustrated that the party was focused on "the only liability we have" when he believes Republicans are otherwise well-positioned to win in the November midterms. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said McConnell wanted to be clear that he supported McDaniel because he viewed her as a "force for good" in handling a messy situation that she did not initiate.

Asked if he has confidence in the committee chairwoman, McConnell said, "I do."

Inside the committee, the resolution led to a round of finger-pointing. Several members said they never intended to suggest that those who rioted were "engaged in legitimate political discourse," even as they conceded the censure resolution's language said just that.

RESOLUTION REVISIONS

The resolution, which was drafted by David Bossie, a longtime conservative operative aligned with Trump, and Frank Eathorne, the Wyoming Republican Party chairman, started out as an effort to expel Cheney and Kinzinger from the House Republican Conference. But committee members decided against calling for such a move and instead settled on a censure.

An early draft condemned the two representatives for participating in "a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in nonviolent and legal political discourse," but "nonviolent and legal" was ultimately taken out and replaced with "legitimate," according to a person familiar with the drafting who attributed the revision to a routine editing decision.

But it is unclear precisely how the words "legitimate political discourse" came to enter the document as it was edited by Bossie, McDaniel and others. Bossie did not respond to requests for comment.

The result was a resolution that called the Jan. 6 inquiry "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse," which passed by a voice vote with only a smattering of "no's," but angered some committee members who later said they felt blindsided. It was not read or presented aloud before it was voted on.

William Palatucci, a committee member from New Jersey, said he had attended the resolution committee meeting but was kept in the dark about the exact wording until he received an emailed copy at 1 a.m. on the day of the vote.

"The authors of the resolution and the leadership at the RNC have nobody to blame but themselves," he said, adding that he interpreted the resolution to excuse "anyone who participated in the riot on Jan. 6."

McDaniel has rejected that reading, and Tuesday a spokesperson said: "The RNC has repeatedly condemned all acts of political violence and lawlessness, including what occurred on Jan. 6. Unfortunately, this committee has gone well beyond the scope of the events of that day, and is why the RNC overwhelmingly passed a resolution censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger."

Trump called McDaniel on Saturday to congratulate her on the resolution, a person familiar with the matter said.

Several members of the committee assert that when the censure mentioned "ordinary citizens" and "legitimate political discourse," it was referring to people such as Kathy Berden, a Republican committee member from Michigan who put herself on a fake slate of electors for Trump. Biden won the state by more than 154,000 votes, or nearly 3 percentage points.

Committee members portray Berden as an innocent victim of an overzealous investigation, noting that she is elderly and a widow. The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Berden last month as part of an effort to find out who orchestrated the drive to put forward false electors in several states that Biden won, a potential crime.

On Capitol Hill, there is little appetite among Republicans for talking about the riot. House Republicans emerged from a closed meeting Tuesday with a clear message: The party should focus on ensuring that Cheney does not win reelection in November. (Kinzinger has already announced his retirement.)

"People want them kicked out," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who led an effort last year to expel the two. But, she added, "it'd be really ridiculous to kick them out of the conference but not work hard to make sure Liz Cheney is defeated."

Palatucci said he plans to push the committee to repeal the resolution. "At a minimum, they should remove the provision of 'legitimate political discourse' from the resolution," Palatucci said. "But they should repeal the whole thing."

"There weren't enough eyes on the document," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Weisman and Annie Karni of The New York Times; and by Josh Dawsey, Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.