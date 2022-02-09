Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his forthcoming halftime performance after the fact. “For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” Snoop Dogg said from his studio compound in Inglewood, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. “I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.” Snoop Dogg calls performing at the Super Bowl in his home state a “dream come true.” Snoop Dogg said their show is important for the legacy of the hip-hop culture. Other rap artists who have performed at the Super Bowl include Travis Scott, Sean “Diddy” Comb, Queen Latifah, Nelly and Big Boi of Outkast. Snoop Dogg said he’s looking forward to sharing the stage with music legends who are his friends. “We’re all one. We’re all united together,” said the 50-year-old rapper, who said he might perform his 1994 classic “Gin and Juice,” but hasn’t made a final decision yet. “If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”

The British rock band The Who will play its first concert in the Cincinnati area in more than four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979. The Who will take the stage at the TQL Stadium on May 15, WCPO-TV reported Monday. The band’s return was originally planned for April 2020 at the BB&T Arena in Kentucky, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Long haunted by the tragedy, The Who has for years supported a memorial scholarship effort in a Cincinnati suburb where three of the victims went to school. “We’re now playing in an even larger venue, which obviously will raise more revenue,” for the scholarship, lead singer Roger Daltrey told the station. “I’m very excited about the fact that we leave behind a legacy for Cincinnati.” In the station’s 2019 documentary “The Who: The Night That Changed Rock,” the band said deciding to play in Cincinnati again “would be such a joyous occasion for us and such a healing thing.” Another two dozen people were injured at Riverfront Colosseum on Dec. 3, 1979, amid confusion and lack of preparation for thousands of fans lined up for hours for first-come seats.