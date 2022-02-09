OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: New wine culture TV series are making a splash





As a millennial who's into wine, I can tell you one thing with absolute certainty: Wine isn't "cool" to the masses. Even with NBA stars like Dwyane Wade and Josh Hart posting bottles more expensive than my mortgage payment to their Instagram, wine has always struggled to shrug off the stuffy aura around it.

Which is why I was shocked to see not one, not two, but three new television series about wine debut recently. What's even more shocking is that these series all focus on nonwhite characters. (This column isn't long enough for me to dive into the wine industry's diversity concerns fully, but we'll try next week!)

My favorite of these new shows is "Grand Crew" on NBC's Peacock streaming service. It follows a group of Black friends in Los Angeles who navigate life while hanging out at their local beer joint. When one of them breaks up with a server at their go-to spot, the crew moves their hangouts to a nearby wine bar. As of now, only six episodes have been released, but they're full of the easy humor that makes it perfect for those Tuesday-night binges on the couch. The show's writers have worked on iconic comedies like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Insecure," and "Key and Peel," which should be enough to warrant a few hours of your time.

If you're a fan of HBO's "Succession," OWN's "Kings of Napa" tells a familiar story: The head of a storied Black-owned winery dies, and the family is left to vie for who will take over the reins of the family business. Admittedly, I haven't watched this yet, but early reviews liken it to the best of the high drama soap operas of the '80s. Family feuds and expensive wines -- what more could one want?

ABC's "Promised Land" similarly revolves around a family-owned winery. This time, however, the winery is Sonoma-based (if you've ever been to Sonoma, you'll agree that Georgia is a poor stand-in), and the family is the Sandovals, a sprawling Hispanic family, each with machinations on why they should be next in line as CEO. As an only child, I get a kick out of seeing siblings at war, especially when it's over one of the largest wineries in the country.

Though none of these shows is about wine, per se, they revolve around it in a way that so few other shows ever have and, I hope they will expose wine to a new wave of drinkers. At the very least, they've given me something to watch while I polish off a few bottles.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



