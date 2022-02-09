No. 5 ’Cats hold off Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kentucky Coach John Calipari has his eyes on March. And that’s why he didn’t mind his team losing a big lead before its latest win.

Oscar Tshiebwe posted his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and TyTy Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as the fifth-ranked Wildcats beat South Carolina 86-76 on Tuesday night.

But Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC) squandered an 11-point lead before getting things in gear to reach 20 wins for a 13th time in the past 14 seasons.

“You need all kinds of games,” Calipari said. “You need games like this where it’s 43-43 so you can find out who’s who.” The Wildcats certainly showed an extra gear against South Carolina (13-10, 4-7) with a 15-2 run to re-take control.

Washington and Tshiebwe led the charge on the way to Kentucky’s fifth straight victory — and fourth in a row in league play.

“You’ve got to keep playing,” said Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 15 points and was among six Wildcats in double figures. “Now it’s our time to go on a run. We just weathered the storm.” Washington broke the tie with a bucket, added a foul shot and then a nifty pass to Brooks for a dunk. The 6-9 Tshiebwe had a couple of inside baskets and when Washington nailed a three-pointer, the Wildcats were up 58-47 and cruising.

Washington had 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

Tshiebwe said he found a burst of energy after halftime South Carolina couldn’t match.

“That was a chance for me to grab everything,” said Tshiebwe, who had 12 of his rebounds in the second half.

For as good as Kentucky typically is everywhere else in the SEC, it’s had its troubles at South Carolina. The last visit, it was Jermaine Couisnard’s three-pointer as the buzzer sounded that lifted the Gamecocks to an 81-78 victory over then then-10th-ranked Wildcats.

Kentucky came out ready to put away South Carolina in the first half and led 39-28 after eight consecutive points by Jacob Toppin.

But it was gone over the next seven minutes as South Carolina put together a 15-4 run.

Bryant had 18 points and 14 boards while Couisnard added 17 points for South Carolina.

“Our defense was not very good today and then offensively, we keep shooting 30% from the field,” South Carolina Coach Frank Martin said. “It’s going to be hard to beat these teams.”

NO. 3 PURDUE 84, NO. 13 ILLINOIS 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a key run to start the second half, leading No. 3 Purdue past No. 13 Illinois.

The Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) have won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the league lead.

Illinois (17-6, 10-3) was led by Kofi Cockburn, who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Andre Curbelo added 15 points as the Fighting Illini had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The hype for this game began almost as soon as the final buzzer sounded in Purdue’s double overtime victory last month and took on even more urgency when conference officials moved the game up two days from the initial schedule for a clash between conference contenders.

The rematch didn’t disappoint.

A boisterous, early-arriving crowd kept the decibel level high all night — especially as the Boilermakers started pulling away midway through the second half. But it also energized Purdue, which had a slow start and endured a series of back-and-forth moments.

But after Curbelo drove the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup to give Illinois a 38-36 halftime lead, Hunter opened the second half with nine points during a 16-8 spurt that put Purdue up 52-46 and whipped the crowd into a frenzy. The Boilermakers never trailed again and sealed the victory with a 14-2 run.

The Boilermakers — who are now 98-11 in their past 109 home games — have been the Big Ten’s highest-ranked team most of this season Now, after starting 1-2 in conference play, they finally have a share of the league lead.

NO. 14 WISCONSIN 70, NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 62

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points, leading No. 14 Wisconsin to a victory over No. 17 Michigan State.

The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the conference standings.

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who remain in fourth place. Malik Hal added 12 off the bench.

Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 47.2% to 41.5% The Badgers led throughout the first half, thanks in part to ice-cold shooting by the Spartans, whose shooting percentage was below 30% for most of the half until Bingham hit a shot from the top of the key just before the buzzer to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 29-23 at the break.

It was the fourth win in five games for Wisconsin, which won in East Lansing for the second season in a row. It was the second loss in a row for Michigan State.

NO. 15 VILLANOVA 75, ST. JOHN’S 69

NEW YORK — Justin Moore scored 16 points on a sore ankle and No. 15 Villanova held off a furious late charge by St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. Eric Dixon also had 16 points and the Wildcats (18-6, 11-3 Big East) overcame a scoreless outing by banged-up star Collin Gillespie to stay two losses behind first-place Providence in the conference standings.

Aaron Wheeler rallied the cold-shooting Red Storm (13-10, 5-7) with 31 points — 14 more than his previous career high. St. John’s trailed by 20 with 4:27 remaining but suddenly started making plays on both ends and got back into it.

They shaved the deficit to 72-69 on a three-pointer by Wheeler, a transfer from Purdue, with 35 seconds left.

Tareq Coburn made a steal on the other end and St. John’s, playing without injured point guard Posh Alexander, actually had a chance to tie it when Coburn got a good look at a three-pointer but missed.

Jermaine Samuels sank a pair of free throws and Brandon Slater added another to finally seal it.

Slater had 15 points and seven rebounds for Villanova. Samuels and Caleb Daniels each scored 13.

Gillespie, the third-leading scorer in the Big East at 17.2 points per game and the conference’s co-player of the year last season, went 0 for 5 from the field and failed to score for the first time since he was a freshman on Villanova’s 2018 national championship team.

The 6-3 senior found a way to contribute in other ways during 26 minutes on the court, grabbing a team-leading 10 rebounds — his most this season. Gillespie and Moore, the Wildcats’ top two scorers, were both in the starting lineup after the veteran guards were game-time decisions because of sprained ankles.

It was perhaps a pleasant surprise for Villanova — neither practiced Monday and Coach Jay Wright didn’t sound too optimistic about either one playing.

Instead, it was Alexander who was unavailable because of a right ankle injury — leaving the Red Storm without last season’s Big East freshman of the year and the frenzied engine who makes them go.

Alexander hurt his ankle late in Saturday’s win at Butler and spent this one sitting on the bench in sweats and a large walking boot.

NO. 24 UCONN 80, NO. 18 MARQUETTE 72

HARTFORD, Conn. —Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 24 UConn over No. 18 Marquettet.

Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East), who swept the season series with the Golden Eagles. It was Sanogo’s fifth double-double this season and Martin’s third.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 18 points, while Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis each had 17 for Marquette (16-8, 8-5), which has dropped two out of its past three after winning seven straight. Marquette trailed by by as many as 14 points in the first half and by 10 points at halftime but began chipping away in the second half.

A three-pointer from Elliott cut the UConn lead to 53-50 and free throws from Oso Ighodaro cut the deficit to one point, but Marquette never took the lead. UConn then used a 10-0 run to stretch the lead back out.

Marquette made a final push, cutting the deficit to 78-72 on a three-pointer by Lewis with 27 seconds left before Andre Jackson finished the scoring from the free-throw line.

Sanogo had 14 of his points in the first half as UConn used a 17-3 run to build a 38-24 lead. That was sparked when Jordan Hawkins deflected a Justin Lewis shot and hit a three-pointer on the other end, earning a chest bump from his coach.

A short hook shot in the lane from Sanogo capped the run as the Huskies shot 59% from the floor in the first half. Elliott scored 10 points late in the half to keep Marquette within striking distance. But a Hawkins jumper just before the halftime buzzer sent UConn into the break up 46-36.

Marquette had won eight of its previous nine, with five of those wins over ranked teams. The only loss during that stretch came at first-place Providence by two points on Jan. 30.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Huskies, which followed a five-game winning streak. UConn is now 2-2 when playing top 25 programs this season but had not beaten a ranked opponent since its win over Auburn in the Bahamas on Nov. 24. The losses came at Seton Hall and Villanova.

SEC MEN

LSU 76, TEXAS A&M 68

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tari Ea-son scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead LSU over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

LSU (17-7, 5-6 SEC) ended a three-game skid, while Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7) pushed its losing streak to seven.

Eason shot 7 of 12 from the floor and was one point shy of a career best. He has scored in double figures in eight straight games and collected a sixth double-double on the season.

Brandon Murray added 14 points for the Tigers. Xavier Pinson had 11 points and Darius Days 10.

Tyrece Radford scored 15 points to lead four in double figures for Texas A&M, which shot 32.8% (21 of 64) from the field and missed 22 of 30 on three-pointers. Henry Coleman had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU closed the first half on a 25-3 run for a 36-16 halftime advantage. Days made two three-pointers and scored all 10 of his points during the stretch. The Tigers finished the first half shooting 13 of 24 (54.2%) from the field and made 7 of 10 three-pointers.

Radford and Wade Tayloreach made a lthree-pointer to spark a 10-0 run that cut the Texas A&M deficit to 48-38, but they trailed by double digits nearly the rest of the way.



















