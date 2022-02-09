Notae's 28 UA's best vs. No. 1

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard JD Notae was up for the challenge with No. 1 Auburn in town on Tuesday.

Notae scored a game-high 28 points to help the Hogs slip past the Tigers 80-76 in overtime at Walton Arena.

Notae's scoring was the most ever for a Razorback against a No. 1 team in 13 outings, edging the 27 points scored by Rickey Medlock against No. 1 UCLA, according to HogStats.com.

Notae made 7 of 20 field goals and went 3 of 9 from three-point range. Notae had a clever step-back three-pointer when a switch left 7-1 Walker Kessler on him late in regulation for a 59-57 Arkansas lead with 5:29 remaining.

The 6-1 Notae saved his biggest three-pointer for overtime, as his long shot from the right wing over Jabari Smith was the Razorbacks' only made field goal in the five-minute extra period.

"Coach told us it's going to be a fight and we just had to come in and keep fighting," Notae said on the Razorback Sports Network. "They are the No. 1 team in the country, and we knew they weren't going to let anything be easy."

Notae cashed in 11 of a game-high 14 free throw opportunities. The senior guard from Covington, Ga., also posted a career-high four blocked shots, three of them against Auburn guard Wendell Green, one of them on a three-point try.

Notae entered the game tied with Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. for the SEC scoring lead with 412 points.

The 28-point game tied for Notae's third-highest scoring game of the season behind 31 points in the first meeting with Texas A&M on the road and 30 in the season opener against Mercer.

Court storm

Arkansas athletics will have to cough up a big check for a quarter of a million dollars to pay for the court storming following Tuesday's 80-76 win over No. 1 Auburn.

Fans, mostly students, dressed for the "White Out" game immediately rushed the court after Davonte Davis set up his own dunk off the backboard at the final buzzer, which was ruled after the horn.

Arkansas was fined $100,000 during this academic year after fans stormed the field following a 40-21 win over Texas on Sept. 11. That marked the second violation for the Razorbacks of the SEC's access to competition area policy, following a field storming event after a 17-0 win over LSU in 2014. Third fines are set at $250,000 by the SEC, along with subsequent violations.

Series stats

Arkansas stretched its lead in the all-time series against Auburn to 37-20, including a 23-5 mark in games played in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are 22-4 against the Tigers in Walton Arena.

Arkansas also improved to 2-11 against teams that are ranked No. 1 in the first appearance by a top-ranked team in the history of Walton Arena.

Takeaway tussle

Arkansas held a 15-4 edge in points off turnovers in the first half and the count was 24-10 for the game.

Auburn finished with 19 turnovers after committing 11 in the first half, while the Razorbacks had just 11 for the game.

"Give Arkansas credit for turning us over 19 times," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "By the same token, we only turned them over 11 times. They scored 24 off turnovers and we only scored 10."

Kessler's line

Auburn's 7-1 center Walker Kessler had a stat-packed line before fouling out with 1:03 remaining in overtime on an over-the-back call against Jaylin Williams.

Kessler contributed 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds, including 8 on the offensive end, blocked 7 shots and had 2 steals.

Kessler had one big area of concern, however, as he made just 2 of 6 free-throw attempts.

Board battle

Auburn crushed the Razorbacks 60-40 in the rebounding department, including a 24-10 edge in offensive boards.

The Tigers had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half to 0 by Arkansas and out-scored the Razorbacks 12-0 in second-chance points. Auburn's final tally was 22-12 in second-chance points.

Snap and dunk

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson appeared torn between shooting and passing when he rose up on the left wing in front of Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams after a switch. The result was a tipped ball by Williams that wound up win the hands of Stanley Umude. The Arkansas forward dribbled, then spied Au'Diese Toney on the run, hit him with a pass in stride, which Toney flushed on the fast break to cut Auburn's lead to 9-7 at the 15:49 mark.

Johnson had a huge struggle, contributing just 2 points on 1 of 7 shooting, with 3 turnovers, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 33 minutes.

Blood games

Two Razorbacks had to head to the bench to have blood cleaned up after being scratched on the arms during the first half. JD Notae hit the front end of a one-and-one free throw when officials spotted him bleeding on the left arm. Notae was cleaned up, stepped back to the line and sank the back end to give Arkansas a 25-15 lead at the 6:02 mark.

A few minutes later, Au'Diese Toney put the training staff back to work when he had blood on him.

Whistle on 'O'

The officiating crew of Joe Lindsay, Ted Valentine and K.B. Burdett was keen on spotting offensive fouls as the trio whistled a scad of them on illegal screens, hooks, push-offs, over-the-backs and standard charging calls.

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams drew three charging calls to give him 35 on the season, but he was also whistled for an offensive rebound foul on Walker Kessler.

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, the Little Rock native, was whistled for a pair of hooks as he drove into the lane.

Scoring drought

Auburn went for a period of 6:17 early in the first half with only one field goal, a span in which Arkansas turned a 9-5 deficit into a 16-11 lead with an 11-2 run.

During that period, the Tigers were 1 of 8 shooting with 5 turnovers and 4 fouls.

Also during that stretch, Jabari Smith fouled Jaylin Williams in the act of making a three-pointer, and the 6-10 Arkansas sophomore cashed in the four-point play to give Arkansas a 16-11 lead.

Streak snapper

One lengthy streak was going down on Tuesday and it turned out to be Auburn's NCAA-leading 19-game winning streak.

The Razorbacks entered the game with an eight-game winning streak and increased that to nine heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. Central game at Alabama.

Score confusion

A perimeter field goal by Auburn guard Allen Flanigan in the early going proved slightly confusing.

The shot was originally ruled a three-pointer, which gave Auburn a 5-0 lead, but at the under-16 media timeout, the field goal was reversed to a two-pointer, at least temporarily. Eventually, the shot was deemed a three-pointer, but the official statistics did not catch up with the revision for a while, leading to a few minutes of confusion.

0 for 3

Auburn's Walker Kessler got three chances to make a free throw midway through the second half, but the 7-1 center could not convert any of them to leave Arkansas with a 49-46 lead.

Kessler got a standard shooting foul opportunity after being hacked by Jaylin Williams. He missed both shots, but Au'Diese Toney was in the lane early on the second. Kessler also missed that one and Williams came away with the rebound.