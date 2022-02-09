N.Y. governor to end indoor masks edict

Gov. Kathy Hochul will drop New York’s stringent indoor masks mandate today, ending a requirement that businesses ask customers for proof of full vaccination or require masks at all times, and marking a turning point in the state’s coronavirus response, according to three people briefed on her decision.

The decision will eliminate a rule that prompted legal and interpersonal clashes over mask wearing, especially in conservative parts of New York. The mandate was set to expire Thursday and would have required renewing.



Hochul’s decision will let the mask mandate lapse just as a winter surge in corona-virus cases is finally receding. But it was not yet clear if the governor would renew or drop a separate mask mandate in New York schools that is set to expire in two weeks.

The easing of New York’s pandemic restrictions on businesses comes as Democratic-led states from New Jersey to California have announced similar moves this week, in a loosely coordinated effort that is the result of months of public-health planning, back-channel discussions and political focus groups that began in the weeks after the November election.

It was Gov. Philip Murphy of New Jersey who began the effort last fall, weeks after he was stunned by the energy of right-wing voters in his blue state, who nearly ousted him from office.

Last week, they took their concerns to the White House. Members of the National Governors Association asked President Joe Biden to provide clear guidelines for their states to move from the crisis footing of a pandemic to a recognition that the virus is here to stay.

The administration’s guidance didn’t come quickly enough for Murphy, however. On Monday, he acted — without White House support — by announcing that New Jersey would no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, in defiance of the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With that, a dam had broken. Within hours, Democratic governors in California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon moved to lift some mask mandates, and other states and cities indicated that mandates may be ending soon.











































