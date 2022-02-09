Odometer fraud on used cars lands Alma man in federal pen

FORT SMITH – An Alma man was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $81,060 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and tampering with car odometers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Joshua Don Lineberry, 41, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and odometer tampering.

Law enforcement officers received a complaint in September 2018 Lineberry engaged in odometer fraud in connection with the sale of a vehicle on Craigslist.com, according to court documents. The subsequent investigation revealed Lineberry on several occasions used Craigslist postings to sell vehicles whose odometers had been altered to a lower mileage. Lineberry was ordered to pay restitution on 31 vehicle transactions.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III, presided over the sentencing hearing in Fort Smith.