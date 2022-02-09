100 years ago

Feb. 9, 1922

SEARCY -- A litter of six pedigreed pups adopted by a motherly Plymouth Rock hen is reported by Caroll James, county cotton weigher. Mr. James raises fine bird dogs. He says the hen seems to consider it her duty to assist the mother in looking after her offspring, evidently thinking the mother dog is useful only as a meal ticket, while it is her own self-appointed task to keep them warm between refreshment hours. It is very amusing, he says, to see the hen endeavoring to spread her wings over the puppies, clucking and making futile attempts to push them all under her with her bill.

50 years ago

Feb. 9, 1972

• The state Senate struck from the administration's drug control bill Tuesday a provision to make it a felony to possess under certain conditions pharmaceutical paraphernalia that can be used for illegal use of narcotics. Senator James M. Fowler of Little Rock, sponsor of the governor's bills, asked the Senate to amend the provision from the bill and it complied without debate. The provision had encountered heavy opposition from legislators, who thought it could lead to misuse against innocent persons who had a legitimate use for the equipment.

25 years ago

Feb. 9, 1997

GRAPEVINE -- A 4-year-old Grant County boy was found Wednesday morning after spending a cold night in the woods dressed only in a T-shirt and shorts, officials said. Taylor Geddes was found by a volunteer searching near a creek about a half-mile from his home. ... The boy's mother, April Geddes, 23, alerted neighbors about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that her son had wandered off into the woods following a neighbor's dogs. The neighbors formed search parties and county authorities set up a command post near the Geddes residence to coordinate the search. The sheriff's office was notified at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and joined the nightlong search, which included more than 100 deputies, troopers, volunteer firefighters and neighbors. The child was found on the opposite side of a creek by Ralph Warner, 42, of Grapevine, who was riding an all-terrain vehicle during the search. Authorities were mystified about how the boy managed to cross the creek.

10 years ago

Feb. 9, 2012

• The Little Rock Technology Park Authority voted Wednesday to begin negotiations with a civil-engineering firm to study three locations for a proposed technology park. The authority's board reviewed proposals from five civil-engineering firms Wednesday and chose to begin negotiations for a fee and contract with Crafton Tull & Associates Inc. Board member Dickson Flake said the authority asked the companies that submitted proposals to withhold any pricing information because of the city attorney's advice that the contract not be awarded based on price. Flake said he anticipates having a contract signed with Crafton Tull in the next two weeks. If a financial agreement can't be reached, the board will move down the list to its second-highest-ranked firm, White-Daters & Associates Inc. Board Chairman Mary Good said Crafton Tull will likely finish its study in the next six months. The board will take another two months to consider the report along with other factors before choosing a final site, she said.