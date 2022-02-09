'Power of the Dog' Oscar favorite temp1

NEW YORK -- After a pandemic year that hobbled movie theaters and saw streaming services make new inroads into Hollywood, the Academy Awards put its strongest support Tuesday behind two films made with big-screen grandeur that were also streamed into homes: Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune."

Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Campion, a nominee for 1993's "The Piano," became the first woman to ever be nominated twice for best director. Last year, Chloe Zhao became just the second woman to win the award. Campion's director of photography, Ari Wegner, also became the second woman ever nominated for best cinematography.

"Dune" followed closely with 10 nominations spread out largely in the technical categories that rewarded the gargantuan craft of Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, yet bypassed Villeneuve's direction. The Warner Bros. release debuted simultaneously in theaters and -- over the objections of its director -- on HBO Max.

Along with "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune," the nominees for best picture are: "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Licorice Pizza," "King Richard," "Nightmare Alley" and "West Side Story."

No streaming service has ever won best picture, but half of this year's 10 nominees were released by streamers. The odds may be better than ever that Netflix -- which led all studios with 27 nominations -- or another service will finally break through.

Apple TV+ notched its first best-picture nomination with the deaf drama "CODA," which also made history as supporting-actor nominee Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf actor ever nominated. (His "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin was the first.) Netflix backed "The Power of the Dog" and Adam McKay's apocalyptic comedy "Don't Look Up." And both "King Richard" and "Dune" launched on HBO Max.

In pulling from films released in myriad ways, the Oscar nominations reflected the tumult of a movie year that began with many theaters shuttered and ended with Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" smashing box-office records. While some had urged the Oscars to embrace its most popular blockbusters and return some populism to the awards, "Spider-Man" landed a single nomination, for visual effects.

A largely virtual awards season added some unpredictability to the nominations. The Oscars, set for March 27, are later than usual. A return to their usual venue, the Dolby Theatre, is planned.

And there were surprises all around. Lady Gaga, star of "House of Gucci," was overlooked in the highly competitive best actress category. Nominated instead were Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Penelope Cruz ("Parallel Mothers"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Kristen Stewart for "Spencer."

"Drive My Car," Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's three-hour drama, scored major nominations including best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay. The academy, which in 2020 made Bong Joon Ho's Korean thriller "Parasite" the best picture winner, has drifted overseas in recent years, as more international members have been added to help diversify the organization.

Other underdogs also celebrated. The small Himalayan country Bhutan received its first Oscar nomination in its first-ever submission: "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," for best international film.

In many ways, the nominations kept one foot in Hollywood's past and one in its future. Steven Spielberg, whose "West Side Story" landed seven nominations, became the first filmmaker nominated for best director in six different decades. His 11 best picture nominations are the most ever.

Another remake that hearkened back to another era of the movie industry, Guillermo del Toro's carnival noir "Nightmare Alley," scored a best picture nomination over streaming titles like Netflix's "tick, tick ... Boom!" and Amazon's "Being the Ricardos."

No release is more old-school than Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza," nominated for Anderson's direction and screenplay. It has slowly expanded in theaters over the past 10 weeks.

Will Smith, who plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard," notched his third Oscar nomination. Also up for best actor are Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield ("tick, tick ... Boom!"), Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"). Washington, a seven-time best-actor nominee, remains the most-nominated Black man ever.

Along with Dunst, the nominees for best supporting actress are a trio of first-timers -- Jessie Buckley ("The Lost Daughter"), Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard") and Ariana DeBose, in the "West Side Story" role that Rita Moreno won for 1962 -- and one veteran: Judi Dench. She earned her eighth Oscar nod for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white family drama "Belfast."

"Belfast," which Branagh based on his childhood, received seven nominations, including best director for Branagh and best supporting actor for Ciaran Hinds.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Dalton, Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Jocelyn Noveck of The Associated Press.