PREP BASKETBALL: Kennon's jumper lifts Greenwood past Van Buren





VAN BUREN -- Aiden Kennon was money for the Greenwood Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Kennon swished a 15-footer with 2.2 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to a 43-41 win over Van Buren at Clair Bates Arena on rivalry night in the 5A-West.

The win was the third-straight road victory for Greenwood (8-15, 4-5), which also completed the conference sweep over the Pointers. The win was also in similar fashion to January's 47-44 win at Greenwood for the Bulldogs.

"The first game was the same way, we got them at the end," Greenwood coach Donnie Husband said. "It was a great team win against a really good team. Somehow, someway we've won three in a row on the road. I think that's a tribute to these kids and how hard they work. They're coming together and playing our best at the right time."

Tied at 41-41, Van Buren (10-10, 3-5) missed a shot inside with 10 seconds left. Kennon rebounded, and Greenwood called timeout. Van Buren fouled on two entry passes, trying to whittle the clock down, before Kennon took another inbounds pass, dribbled to his right and swished the game-winning bucket in front of Greenwood's bench.

"Pull-up jump shot for him is money," Husband said. "It always has been since I first met him. You give him one or two dribbles to his right or his left side and he's going to knock down the shot. I felt good about the opportunity."

The shot capped a spectacular night for the junior forward. He scored Greenwood's first nine points and finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

"I was pretty confident because I had been hot all night," Kennon said. "I wasn't really worried about anything. It was a normal shot for me."

He was 9-for-11 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers.

"I'd hit that shot all night," Kennon said. "It was a mid-range shot. They were coming to foul me so I knew I had to get it off quick."

The play was designed for Kennon all along.

"Absolutely," Husband said. "I thought he was quicker than the kid that was guarding him. It wasn't something we've done before. We had to get Jay Wright to the other side of the court so his guy wouldn't be involved in the play. Then it was just him and the guy one on one. The worst we were going to get out of it was overtime."

Van Buren never trailed in the first half, leading 12-4 after a quarter and 20-18 at the half.

Kennon tied the game at 20-20 with a basket 56 seconds into the new half, and Wright gave Greenwood its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs went on to take a 31-24 lead on consecutive threes by Sam Forbus and Wright with 2:58 left in the third quarter.

Greenwood led, 36-30 after three quarters before Van Buren opened the final period with a driving bucket by Drew Brasuell and a conventional three-point play by Jaxon Cazzell.

Kennon drained a 3-pointer, but Brasuell and Glavine McDonald hit successive 3-pointers to put Van Buren up, 41-39, with 2:27 left.

Wright tied the game with two free throws with 42 seconds left but Van Buren missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 32 seconds left and then the shot inside with 10 seconds left that set up Kennon's basket.

"Hat's off to Greenwood for finishing both games and sweeping the series," Van Buren coach Brad Autry said. "We were trying to foul at the end. We had a couple to give, and he just got away from us and we couldn't catch him."

Conner Myers scored 14 points to pace Van Buren while Brasuell added 13. Wright and Forbus each scored eight points for Greenwood.

Van Buren goes to Greenbrier on Wednesday for a makeup game and then travels to Mountain Home on Friday. Greenwood hosts Vilonia on Friday.



