PREP BASKETBALL: Rogers' strong fourth quarter sinks Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Aubrey Treadwell was able to finish what she started, and Rogers' girls benefitted from it Tuesday night.

The junior guard started the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers that put the Lady Mounties ahead to stay, then her two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining helped seal a 48-43 victory over Bentonville West during 6A-West Conference action in Wolverine Arena.

"We have multiple scorers out on the floor at one time," Treadwell said. "When other people are scoring and I'm not scoring, I'm like 'when it's my time, it will be my time.' I'm just happy to get points on the board.

"In the fourth quarter, it was exciting to get on the free-throw line and have peace of mind to put the free throws in and finish the game."

Treadwell's first 3-pointer broke a 34-34 deadlock with 7:02 remaining, then she followed a Savannah Rangel free throw with another one and gave Rogers (11-10, 5-3) a 40-35 lead with 5:26 on the clock. It wound up being the Lady Mounties' last bucket, but they still had a 43-37 cushion after Brooklyn Owens hit two free throws with 3:41 left to play.

West (14-7, 4-4) cut that in half with Maysa Willis' 3-pointer, then followed an Abby Harris free throw with a bucket by Laynee Tapp and a free throw by Willis to make it a 44-43 game with 1:57 remaining. The Lady Wolverines then had a number of chances to take the lead before Treadwell hit her two free throws, then Ava Maner added two more with 1.6 seconds left.

"I can't stay enough about our players' strength of character and poise down the stretch," Rogers coach Preston Early said. "Aubrey hit a step-back 3 behind a ball screen. Brooklyn Owens shows up and gives us big minutes on offense and defense.

"Ava was just rock-solid, and the kid was tough as nails as a point guard, and Abby Harris had 13 rebounds. It was a group effort, and we needed it at every position. West puts a lot of stress on your defense because they can score at multiple spots, and I thought we answered the challenge. This is a clutch, clutch road win."

Treadwell finished with 14 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Rogers, which gets the sweep over West and takes over fourth place in the 6A-West standings. Maner was next with 13, followed by Owens with 12.

Rangel had 13 points to lead West, while Willis added 12.