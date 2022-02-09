Rep. Clint Penzo announces state Senate bid

Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, announced his bid for the state Senate on Tuesday.

"I have a strong conservative record of fighting for individual liberty and limited government, opposing vaccine mandates and opposing tax increases," Penzo's announcement says. "The citizens of Senate District 31 don't have to wonder what kind of senator I will be."

The recently redrawn Senate district includes parts of Springdale, Tontitown, Elm Springs and Johnson. The district stretches from Elm Springs in the west to Springdale in the east, all in northern Washington County along the line with Benton County.

Penzo, 46, is the first to announce for the district. His decision to leave the House after three terms leaves House District 19 without an incumbent or any announced candidates. Filing for partisan primaries begins Feb. 22.

The state Board of Apportionment approved new legislative district lines Nov. 29. The state redraws boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census, to equalize district population. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The state has 100 House districts. State representatives serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.

"District 31 deserves an experienced leader with a history of supporting small businesses, advocating for school choice, and staunchly opposing tax increases," Penzo's announcement says. He is a Realtor.