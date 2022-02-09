School ag program gains support

Editor’s note: With a focus on gardening and animal husbandry, White Hall High School is expanding its agricultural offerings to its students in various ways with the goal of setting students on a lifelong career path. This is the second of two stories examining the school’s 3-year-old program, its rapid growth and its future.

Of course, it’s teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, but White Hall High School is adding chickens, pigs and tomatoes to its curriculum.

And it’s proving a popular option for many of the school’s approximately 950 students.

Currently, more than 200 students in grades nine through 12 are enrolled in the agriculture department’s 50-minute classes, said Kisia Weeks, who was instrumental in developing the program and securing grants.

Weeks also teaches agricultural, hydroponic gardening and welding, and is the Future Farmers of America student adviser.

The program’s current classes include hydroponic gardening, the survey of agriculture, agriculture mechanics, agriculture metals and advanced agriculture mechanics.

“Agriculture mechanics is currently our most popular,” Weeks said. “Typically there are more boys than girls in that specific class.” Nearly 20% of the program is made up of girls, Weeks said.

The class offerings also include natural resources, forestry and wildlife systems and animal science.

This school year, a second agriculture teacher, Cami Wells, was added to the department, and she teaches natural resources and animal science.

“I have been surprised by the wide support of the community and buy-in to such a new agriculture program and how that support has helped grow this program astronomically,” Wells said.

MORE THAN ACCUMULATING CREDITS

The program is designed for students who are planning to work in an agricultural field or who are pursuing academic careers, but “it also encourages and allows students to explore their options,” Weeks said.

Ryan Lea, a 12th grader, has been enrolled in the agricultural education program and has been a member of the White Hall FFA chapter for three years. Lea plans on pursuing a career in forestry and natural resources after attending the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Lea said he is thankful for his involvement in agriculture education because it helped him develop a passion for agriculture and natural resources.

Weeks said it helped Lea “determine the path he will take for his future career.”

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

A student’s goal doesn’t always include college or technical training.

Since the program’s inception three years ago, senior Jack Ryan Williams has been enrolled. He is a member of the White Hall FFA chapter.

He now intends on pursuing a career as a welder after attending the United Welding Institute in Pottsville.

“If it wasn’t for these classes, I would still be clueless on my future career and what opportunities and programs I have to better myself and the future career path I have chosen to follow because of ag and FFA,” Williams said.

Participation extends beyond the classroom.

“FFA is an intra-curricular organization, so all students enrolled in agriculture classes are FFA members and have involvement in FFA through their agriculture courses and out-of-class activities,” Weeks said.

It allows students to purchase and enter their animals in various FFA shows held around the state, Weeks said.

FUTURES IN FARMING PROGRAM

The biggest news in the agriculture department is construction of a 2,000-square-foot building, aka The Barn, on campus.

Th e a p p rox i m ate ly $150,000 building will be finished by early June and ready for the 2022-23 school year, said Doug Dorris, White Hall School District superintendent.

Another $38,000 from an Arkansas Department of Education grant will be used for the construction of pens for small animals such as lambs and goats inside The Barn. Enough money should be left over to purchase equipment such as weight scales, a dog washing station, medical supplies and more.

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunities the livestock facility will bring to our agriculture program,” Weeks said.

It will give countless students “the opportunity to learn through doing while engaging in a hands-on, immersive curriculum,” Weeks said.

ADDITIONAL SUBJECTS

Next year, the curriculum will continue to expand and will include an agricultural structures course, which highlights woodworking, plumbing and electricity; a veterinary science course that includes animal husbandry; and animal reproduction and nutrition. The school will also offer animal welfare and veterinary assistant classes.

Typically, most White Hall students don’t have experience with or access to livestock animals.

“With the new animal science program, students will get to learn skills they wouldn’t have had the chance to learn before,” Weeks said.

“I’m excited with the growth of this program and the students’ response,” Dorris said.

Weeks said, “I look forward to seeing how this program and facility further enables our students to pursue careers in the agriculture industry.”

RAISING CHICKS

Next to The Barn, there are plans for a coop big enough for as many as 15 hens.

“The pen won’t be built until the barn is up,” Weeks said.

The poultry lesson doesn’t end with the chicks but extends to the classroom.

“They will be used to show the process of candling eggs, the food science unit in survey of agriculture, and to incubate eggs to hatch more birds,” she said.

A portion of the harvested eggs will be donated to a local food pantry, Weeks said.

FISH GARDENING

Hydroponic gardening at the high school got its start during the 2019-20 school year, but plans include bringing an aquaponics garden online.

Aquaponics is similar to hydroponic gardening but includes fish species such as goldfish or tilapia living below the water’s surface, Weeks said.

She plans to use goldfish.

Many of the same herbs and vegetables, such as squash, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro and more, can be grown in either system. However, she said the aquaponic system is more self-contained.

Fish waste adds some of the nutrients required by the plants, while in turn these filter the water so the fish remain healthy. Also, the microbes that thrive in the water provide additional nutrients.

Her department already purchased a 40-gallon aquaponic tank with a $500 grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s State School Garden program.



