School exec suspension draws flak

A series of former school board members told current trustees of the Sheridan School Board on Monday night that they had erred in suspending Superintendent Jerrod Williams, a leader they credited with many district improvements, and that it was the school board members themselves who were acting unprofessionally.

The meeting, which took place in the Sheridan High School cafeteria, was called in response to a petition signed by close to 70 patrons who support Williams, and was attended by an estimated 100 people, including Williams.

Williams, who has been superintendent since 2014, was suspended with pay in mid-December by a unanimous vote of the board. A month later, the board hired Jerry Guess, who stepped down last year as superintendent of the Watson Chapel School District, to serve as interim superintendent while a search is conducted for a new superintendent.

No reason has been given for Williams’ suspension, and that did not change Monday, with School Board President Jody Spann saying the board could not discuss personnel matters in public as doing so could lead to litigation, “which would take money away from our students and schools.” Williams makes around $175,000 a year, and his contract was extended to a third year last year. A contract buyout could cost the district as much as $525,000.

Spann said the board would allow five people to speak and that each speaker would have six minutes.

The first person to take the podium was Michael Mosley, a member of the school board for 15 years who retired from that position in 2020. He said the last seven years on the board, while working with Williams, “were by far the most successful we had in my tenure.” “We had so much momentum,” Mosley said, adding that, with Williams as superintendent, the district passed a millage increase that is now paying for a “greatly needed” $40 million building campaign.

“What changed over the past two years?” Mosley asked. “I don’t think it’s Jerrod. I think it’s the board.” Mosley said the current board was getting its job of oversight of the district confused with the superintendent’s job of managing the district.

“I see where the board is active in administrative and even building-level decisions,” he said, adding that such actions are “undermining our administrators.” Mosley said board members were also stepping in inappropriately when there was a conflict.

“A disgruntled employee or parent can circumvent the established chain of command and go straight to the board with a grievance,” he said.

By allowing that to happen, he said, board members are “giving credence to the loudest voice in the room” and that a “lack of trust” is now evident.

Mosley then chided the board for an “irresponsible use of taxpayer money” by having two superintendents on the payroll.

“You are left with two options to terminate his contract,” Mosley said. “For cause — and if there was cause, I don’t think any of us would be here tonight. And the other is for convenience, which leaves the district responsible for fulfilling the financial obligations of his contract.” Mosley suggested the board “reconcile with Jerrod or do the right thing by him and his family and move on.” Other speakers hit many of the same notes as Mosley, ticking off long lists of achievements for which, they said, Williams was directly responsible.

Gart Pitts, who served on the school board for 15 years and recently retired, said that when Williams came to work at the district, he asked board members what their long-term goals were for the district.

“An East End Middle School, check,” Pitts said. “Increased teacher pay, accomplished. An arena capable of hosting a state tournament; three weeks from today we host. Here we sit.” Pitts also criticized the board for behavior that is “not acceptable,” saying board members should not be talking to the public about what is discussed in executive sessions.

“Sadly, word got out, and when Williams was suspended, it was the worst-kept secret I have ever seen,” Pitts said. “You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing that board member x said this or board member y said that.” Pitts said the rumors then hit social media and were spread by “people known for their dishonesty,” adding that the current board is damaging the district and its reputation.

“Sheridan was on a tremendous trajectory,” he said. “We were going from good to great. Sadly, as many of us feel, the board has taken us back several steps — steps I hope that can be recovered.” Beverly Wells, a school board member for 20 years, said she had worked with four superintendents. She credited Williams with the passage of a millage increase that had been defeated several times before and said he was responsible for numerous upgrades in the district. Those improvements included a media center, science lab, the Kohler Academy at the high school, several new schools, a school-based health clinic, a new transportation depot, a sports arena and the new cafeteria where Monday night’s meeting was held.

Wells called Williams’ accomplishments over the past five years “overwhelming,” saying they were “unsurpassed in any district in Arkansas.” “My question for each of you in this room tonight,” she said, “is, ‘are we better off today than we were the day Jerrod Williams walked in our door?’” Mike Nevens, a member of the Grant County Quorum Court and one of the lead organizers promoting the millage increase that passed in 2016, asked the board to “stop the negativity.” “Our reputation is no longer one of positivity,” he said. “The negative voices are outweighing the positive. As a board, you have the power to change the narrative.” At no time did Spann or any other board member respond during the 30-minute presentation from the various speakers. As soon as the last speaker stepped down, the meeting was adjourned.

The person who spearheaded the petition that forced the board to call the special meeting was Tamyra Cody, who called herself “just a mom.” Asked after the meeting if she thought the message from speakers would change any minds on the school board, Cody said she didn’t know.

“I know that this did allow the people who support Mr. Williams to stand up for him,” she said. “At least we got to speak up.” Cody said she doesn’t use Facebook but that much of what has been said on the social media platform has been “slander and hate-filled.” “If you can’t see what Mr. Williams has done for this district and our community, that’s bad,” she said. “There was a time when a rat could run through a building because they were so rundown. Now look at us.” Asked why she didn’t speak, Cody said she would not have been able to.

“I’d have cried,” she said.

Several supporters took turns visiting with Williams, who had been sitting near the back of the room during the meeting. Asked if he could discuss his situation, he said he could not.

“We’re doing all right,” he said, referring to his family. “But my lawyer said I couldn’t talk about this.” The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Sheridan School Board is Monday.



