School to host kids’ art showcase

The White Hall School District’s Art Department will hold a Visual Art Showcase from 5-6:30 p.m. March 1 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

The district is celebrating art, and the public is invited to attend this event, according to a news release from Julie Caple, art teacher at Gandy Elementary School.

The Visual Art Showcase will feature selected artwork from students at Gandy, Hardin, Moody and Taylor elementary schools, White Hall Middle School and White Hall High School.

“We are pleased to share the art of our very talented students with the community,” Caple said.

The district has held art exhibitions for several years.



