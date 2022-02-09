SEC fines Arkansas $250,000 for court rush

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas was fined $250,000 on Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference for fans rushing the basketball court following the Razorbacks’ 80-76 overtime victory over No. 1 Auburn the day before.

The fine was Arkansas’ third from the SEC, and second in five months. The Razorbacks were also fined $100,000 when fans ran onto the football field following a 40-21 victory over Texas on Sept. 11.

An SEC rule adopted in 2004 states fans are not allowed onto the playing surface before, during or after a game. It is the responsibility of the host school to comply with the rule.

Arkansas was first fined in 2014 when fans ran onto the football field following a 17-0 win over LSU. The Razorbacks were fined $25,000 for that violation, and first-time fines were increased to $50,000 the following year.

Any subsequent violations for Arkansas will result in a $250,000 fine.

Money collected from fines is added to the SEC's post-graduate scholarship fund.