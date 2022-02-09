Springdale City Council backs job-training initiative of Excellerate Foundation

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support Upskill NWA, a new job skills initiative of the Excellerate Foundation.

The program would allow residents who lack resources to train and fill essential jobs in the region's medical industry, said Jeff Webster, president and executive officer of Excellerate.

Springdale received $10.6 million in 2021 from the America Rescue Plan and expects another $10.6 million in April, explained Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff.

Money provided by Springdale would help build a $10 million, 5,000-square-foot expansion at Northwest Technical Institute for the training, as well as provide programming, Webster noted.

The Excellerate Foundation also committed $6 million to fund an 11,000-square-foot expansion of Northwest Arkansas Community College's Washington County campus.

Together, these programs could graduate more than 400 students a year, who would agree to work for two years at the local medical companies that hire them, Webster said.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville also will work with Upskill students, Webster added.

The Excellerate Foundation members and staff hope the other large cities and two counties in the region also will support the initiative, Webster said.

The benefiting medical employers would pay Upskill placement fees for students hired, which would be used to fund the next year's students, Larry Shackelford said last week. Shackelford is the president and chief executive officer of Washington Regional Medical Center, which has pledged participation in the Upskill program.

Other participating medical providers include Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center, Arkansas Children's Northwest and Mercy Northwest Arkansas.

Modeled after the Project Quest program started in San Antonio, Upskill is expected to sustain itself in five years, he said.

Philanthropic individuals and groups, local governments and the state would provide a total of $30 million over five years to establish the program, according to a plan Webster presented to the council last month.

Philanthropists would provide the bulk of the money needed to expand the post-secondary schools, both in Springdale.

The Upskill program pays not only tuition, books and class fees, but also can help a student with child care, transportation, tutoring, rental assistance or other costs that might create a barrier to education, Webster said.

Upskill NWA also requires completion of life skills classes and matches each student with a career navigator with whom the students meet weekly, he said.

Students will go through an application process and selection, Webster noted.

The first class started in January with 100 students enrolled in medical career programs at the post-secondary schools, he said.

Upskill NWA currently provides resources for students to earn certificates in practical nursing, physical therapy assistant, emergency medical technician and surgical technology; associate's degrees in nursing, respiratory therapy and health information; and bachelor's degrees in radiologic imaging sciences, according to the program's website.

The medical advisory board for Upskill counted openings one day last summer and found 950 jobs across the targeted fields, Shackelford said.

Springdale resident Samuel Lopez spoke during the council meeting, asking that rescue plan money be spent on street lights in a dark neighborhood in the northeast corner of the city. He said the residents of the area are worried about crime.

"Job skills won't mean a thing if we can't protect children so they can grow up," he said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse referred the lighting to the city's Public Works department and the crime reports to the Police Department.

Sprouse explained the rescue plan money comes with many rules on how it can be spent and reporting to the federal government on how it has been spent.

He said that's why the city is sharing the money with nonprofit agencies. Those agencies are used to reporting spending of various gifts and grant money and have staff for that purpose. The city does not, he said.

"The best way to spend this money is for something that will provide longlasting impact for the residents," he said.

In other business, the council:

• Appointed Laurie Marshall to a term on the Springdale Library Board set to expire in December 2023. Marshall fills the position held by Joy Drummonds, who has retired from the board.

• Approved spending $100,247 of American Rescue Plan money to outfit 12 new police vehicles.

• Approved spending $250,000 from the rescue plan money to purchase hardware and other equipment related to the city's information technology.