Springdale School Board approves five extra days of covid leave





SPRINGDALE -- The School Board on Tuesday approved adding five days to the district's covid leave policy to give employees a total of 15 days of paid time off for covid-related absences.

The updated policy will go before the Personnel Policy Committee for final approval.

Covid leave for school employees was originally mandated by the federal and state governments, according to Kendra Clay, district general counsel. Those provisions expired in December 2020, but many districts, including Springdale, came up with policies that mirrored federal and state policies, she said.

During the omicron variant surge over the past six weeks, the district realized many staff members need to take more leave than the 10 days allotted by the current policy, Clay said. Some employees have contracted covid-19 more than once or had to take off work when their children were quarantined multiple times, she said.

About 60% of staff have taken some covid leave, Clay said. A total of 430 have taken at least five days of leave, 120 have taken the maximum of 10 and some have probably gone over 10, she said. The district has about 3,000 employees, Superintendent Jared Cleveland said.

Employees who exceed 1o days of covid-19 leave currently have to use sick or vacation days, Clay said.

Those who have had to take more than 10 days of covid leave will be reimbursed for any sick or vacation days they have used, Clay said. Substitutes are also eligible for covid leave, which encourages them to come to school even though there is a risk of contracting the virus, she said.

The additional five days of leave time will be paid for out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, which will save local dollars while protecting employees, Cleveland said. The policy would last through the end of the school year, he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last week that school districts no longer will be required to do contact tracing or quarantine staff and students who are identified as probable close contacts of positive covid cases.

With the omicron surge beginning to subside and the changes in contact requirements, administrators think the number of staff members who need additional days of leave will go down, said Deputy Superintendent Kelly Hayes.

"We hated to penalize those who, no fault of their own, they had to miss work because of quarantine," he said.

Clay noted that while public schools are no longer required to do contract tracing, many child care facilities still quarantine kids who are exposed to covid-19.

"We want to take care of our folks; that's our number one objective," said board member Kevin Ownbey.

Fast fact

Since Jan. 4, 2,609 students and 704 staff in the Springdale School District have tested positive for covid-19.

The district has about 21,800 students and about 3,000 employees.

Source: Springdale School District



