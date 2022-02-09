GOLF

Lewis named Solheim Cup captain

Two-time major LPGA champion Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) has been named the captain of the United States team for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Lewis, a four-time member of Team USA, will lead the 12-woman team at Finca Cortesin in Spain on Sept. 22-24, 2023.

"To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup team is an incredible honor and I'm beyond grateful to the committee for choosing me," Lewis said in a release issued by the LPGA on Tuesday. "I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I've had to work alongside the team. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me."

Lewis is a 13-time LPGA Tour winner including the 2014 Northwest Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

Lewis represented the U.S. on the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 Solheim Cup teams. In 2019, Lewis served as an unofficial assistant captain under Juli Inkster after withdrawing from competition due to injury. Lewis, 36, will be the youngest American captain in Solheim Cup history and the second-youngest captain for either side.

Prior to joining the LPGA Tour, Lewis was a four-time All-American at the University of Arkansas, winning the NCAA Division I national title in 2007.

Held since 1990, the biennial event features the top professional women golfers on teams representing the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. has won the event 10 times, compared to seven for the Europeans, who won the most recent Solheim Cup in 2021 at Toledo, Ohio.

-- Chip Souza

BASEBALL

UA baseball time change

The first pitch for the University of Arkansas' baseball game against Illinois State on Feb. 19 has been scheduled for noon.

A decision on a start time for the game was delayed while ESPN decided which window to televise the Razorbacks' home men's basketball game against Tennessee on the same day. The tip-off time for the basketball game will be 3 p.m.

Arkansas is scheduled to open its baseball season on Feb. 18 against Illinois State with a 3 p.m. game at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks and Redbirds are scheduled to play their three-game series finale on Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.

TV designations for baseball are expected to be announced this week.

ATHLETICS

Lyon to begin transition to NCAA Division III

Lyon College announced in a Tuesday press release that it will depart the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and apply for an exploratory membership in the NCAA's Division III beginning in the fall.

If the NCAA does approve the Scots' move, Lyon expects to complete its transition by either 2025 or 2026.

"I have been pleased with what D3 offers Lyon College and especially our students," interim President Melissa Taverner said in a statement. "The division has a dedication to academics consistent with the Lyon mission, and the transition will allow us to compete with similar selective colleges that have similar academic expectations."

The Scots have competed in the American Midwest Conference since 2012 along with fellow Arkansas-based institutions Central Baptist College and Williams Baptist.

Because Division III programs are not allowed to award athletic scholarships, current Lyon student-athletes will have their scholarships honored through "a combination of academic and institutional grants."

"This transition creates exciting new opportunities for our student-athletes," Athletic Director Kevin Jenkins said. "I look forward to working with our coaches, players and alumni in preparing our athletic programs for this new playing field."

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

Jacksonville tabs Barbaree as new head football coach

The Jacksonville-North Pulaski School District approved the hiring of Brandon Barbaree as Jacksonville High School's head football coach at the district board meeting Monday evening.

Barbaree brings nearly two decades of coaching experience to Jacksonville, according to a release. He's previously coached at Benton, and was head coach at both Fountain Lake and Gosnell. He has also coached baseball, basketball and track.

Barbaree's hiring is the fourth head coaching hire this offseason, alongside Maurice Moody (Watson Chapel), David Gunn (Paragould) and Felix Curry (Fort Smith Northside).

-- Adam Cole