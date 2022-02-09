IDEA ALLEY: Super Bowl snacks, Valentine's Day brownies





Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

We've got two important food days right around the corner: A certain football game on Sunday and Valentine's Day on Monday.

Marilyn Goldsmith of Conway shares four recipes for your football viewing snacktime.

Goldsmith notes these are easy recipes for all skill levels and don't require very many ingredients.

Sweet and Sour Meatballs

1 (12-ounce) bottle chili sauce

6 ounces grape jelly

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

2 pound lean ground beef

6 finely crushed saltine crackers

1 egg, lightly beaten

Salt and ground black pepper

Heat chili sauce, jelly and lemon juice (if using) over low heat in large pan, stirring occasionally to blend.

Meanwhile, combine ground beef, saltines, beaten egg and salt and pepper and mix well.

When jelly sauce is smooth, form beef mixture into bite-size meatballs, dropping them into sauce as you make each one. Can gently move the balls to make room as needed. Increase heat to medium low and let simmer for about 20 minutes.

Serve very warm with toothpicks.

■ ■ ■

Sausage Balls

1 pound Italian sausage, fried, drained, broken into small pieces if it clumps

1 pound (or less) medium or sharp cheddar cheese, grated

3 cups baking mix (such as Bisquick)

Combine the cooked sausage, cheese, baking mix and ¾ cup water to form a dough. It will be fairly sticky.

Form into golf ball-size balls and bake 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheet at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden.

The balls can be made ahead and frozen, if desired. Reheat in hot oven for about 5 minutes until heated through.

■ ■ ■

Chili con Queso

2 pound block processed cheese such as Velveeta

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles such as Ro-Tel

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cayenne

3 or 4 drops hot sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Chop cheese into small pieces and heat over low heat, stirring occasionally. Stir in remaining ingredients. Serve warm with sturdy corn chips for dipping (the queso will be fairly thick, not like a dipping sauce).

■ ■ ■

This recipe is mixed in the dish it is cooked in for minimal clean up.

Jalapeno Cheese Squares

Butter or nonstick spray

4 eggs

1 pound shredded cheddar cheese

1 to 3 jalapenos, chopped (canned, pickled or fresh)

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat a 7-by-11-inch glass baking dish (do not use a metal pan) with butter or nonstick spray.

Crack eggs into the greased baking dish, beat thoroughly with a fork. Stir in cheese and jalapenos. Smooth evenly.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes and then cut into 1 inch squares. Serve immediately with toothpicks.

■ ■ ■

Cindy Geary shares this recipe for Valentine's Day.

Strawberry Brownies

1 box strawberry cake mix

2 eggs

1 /3 cup vegetable or canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the glaze:

¾ cup confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons strawberry jam

1 ½ tablespoons milk

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray or line with foil. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix strawberry cake mix, eggs, oil and vanilla extract. Press into the prepared pan. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until just done. Let cool completely.

In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar, strawberry jam and milk. Spread over the cooled strawberry brownies.

