Super Quiz: Literary Narrators

1. The narrator of this novel begins with the words, "Call me Ishmael."

2. Atticus Finch is the father of Scout, the narrator.

3. A depressed 16-year-old named Holden Caulfield narrates this novel.

4. The protagonist and narrator is a professor under the pseudonym Humbert Humbert.

5. This classic novel is narrated by a young Jim Hawkins.

6. An orphan named Philip Pirrip narrates this novel by Charles Dickens.

7. The unnamed narrator of this novel is referred to as the second Mrs. de Winter.

8. Chief Bromden is the half-American Indian narrator of this novel set in a mental hospital.

9. Nick Carraway narrates this novel set in the Jazz Age on Long Island.

ANSWERS:

1. "Moby-Dick"

2. "To Kill a Mockingbird"

3. "The Catcher in the Rye"

4. "Lolita"

5. "Treasure Island"

6. "Great Expectations"

7. "Rebecca"

8. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

9. "The Great Gatsby"