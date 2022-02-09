Suspects arrested in death of youth

Pine Bluff police Monday arrested 14- and 19-year-old males in the Feb. 3 shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

The victim was found under a carport with a gunshot wound at a residence at 5006 Hoover St., according to police. He was later identified as Siar Grigsby.

Grigsby would have turned 16 on Feb. 27, Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said.

The 14-year-old will be tried as an adult, Jones said. Jones declined to identify the boy because he is a juvenile, although the suspects will appear for their probable cause hearing in Jefferson County District Court today.

Jabari Smith, 19, of White Hall was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center before 5 p.m. Monday on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Sgt. Ryan Moheb of the Pine Bluff Police Department said no motive for the shooting has been established but it is not believed to be gang-related. The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are also looking into the possibility of more suspects, Moheb said.