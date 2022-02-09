It's winter, and we'll likely hear more than once that the coldest spot in the state is Gilbert on the banks of the Buffalo River in Searcy County. Calico Rock on the White River is sometimes the coldest town. At other times, it's Mammoth Spring on the Spring River.

We're rolling into Gilbert on a warm day as well-known Arkansas traveler Joe David Rice tells me the story of Ida Killion, Gilbert's National Weather Service observer for many years beginning in 1965. Her daughter, Esther Bing, followed her as weather observer. After Esther died in 1992, husband Harold Bing checked the readings until his death in 2013. Before Ida Killion, Eli Jordan was the observer.

"In the winter of 1939-40, the temperature dropped to minus 24 degrees," Barbara Sloan writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "Gilbert's highest reading was 108 degrees in September 2000."

The problem started when the monitoring station was moved 100 yards away and 30 feet higher. That move made a difference of at least a couple of degrees. After locals got tired of being beaten by Calico Rock and Mammoth Spring as the coldest spot, the observation station was moved back downhill to the Gilbert General Store.

Rice, the former state tourism director who now writes novels and nonfiction stories about Arkansas, and I walk into the store, which was founded in 1901 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The old building's front porch is a good place to sit on sunny days like this one.

There's still a store inside, but there's also what can only be described as a museum. Visitors love checking out the original post office boxes, the arrowhead collection and other items that have been collected through the years.

There are 24 full-time residents, and the job of mayor tends to be passed around. Ben Fruehauf, the store's owner, was mayor for nine years. Fruehauf's father was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Oklahoma City when he first brought his family to Gilbert in the summer of 1970.

"We had an old eight-man Navy raft, and we were going to float the Buffalo for three days," Fruehauf says. "The river was low, and we ended up out there for more than four days."

Young Ben didn't enjoy it much, but his father did. He opened Buffalo Camping & Canoeing in 1971.

"After the Buffalo National River was established in 1972, the National Park Service grandfathered us in as a concessionaire," Fruehauf says. "We worked our way from the bottom up and wound up also buying this store in May 1988. I look outside every day and say, 'Thank you, Lord.' I'm glad I wound up here.

"I call this place the Aspen of the Ozarks. Everybody wants to come to Gilbert. Some just don't realize it yet."

Gilbert's population peaked at 116 in the 1930 census. It was a stop on the Missouri & North Arkansas Railroad in those days and was named for Charles Gilbert, the railroad's president. The Gilbert General Store was started by Bill Mays, a man locals called Uncle Billy.

In a May 1977 article on the Buffalo River for National Geographic, Craig Ogilvie wrote: "The original mercantile flavor remains unchanged despite the passing years. Everything from buttons to axe handles to crackers and cheese are stocked in the homemade shelves and long glass display cases. ... Until 1979, the store had been part of the Mays-Baker families. Until the 1980s, a corner of the store served as the post office."

Despite the onset of the pandemic, Fruehauf says Gilbert had record visitation in the summer of 2020 as people looked for outdoor activities. Last summer was even better.

"We began to see more license plates from Texas and Missouri," Fruehauf says. "Some of those folks are building summer homes."

Fruehauf, who came back to Gilbert to work in the summers during college, has been here full time since 1979. He has 120 canoes, 20 kayaks, 10 rafts and 10 cabins that he rents, and added a pavilion outside the store. During the summer, there's live music. Dining is available at what Fruehauf calls the Gravel Bar Grill.

Down the road, Jamie Craddock Johnson operates Buffalo River Art Gallery. Her husband, Chip, has been mayor since being appointed following his predecessor's resignation in September 2020. Chip is from Lufkin, Texas, and Jamie is from Crockett, Texas. They had a cattle ranch in east Texas before moving to the Ozarks.

"I was working in a stressful job for the state of Texas," Chip says. "After my second heart attack, I retired and began looking online for places to visit. We found Cotter and stayed there more than three weeks. We wound up coming to Gilbert to float and fell in love with the place. We bought a cabin and started spending weeks at a time here."

The couple opened the gallery in an old house on Memorial Day weekend of 2019. The work of more than 25 Arkansas artists is sold, and the gallery has been mentioned in national magazine articles. Many people order online. The couple ships art across the country. An arts and crafts festival is held two weekends a year at Gilbert.

"Last Memorial Day, we had cars parked on both sides of every street in town," the mayor says. "There had to be 250 cars parked out here."

In a town this small, everyone must share the work. The mayor says his duties include mowing grass around signs and keeping the city's walking trail mowed.

"You do what you have to do to ensure that people feel welcome," he says.

One might call it a warm welcome to what, at least in winter, can be a cold town.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.