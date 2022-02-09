The union label

A few news outlets reported the non-news, maybe because the White House released a report. And when the White House releases a report, some think it's automatically news. Who knows, it may be. The definition of news varies depending on the person looking at it. Mostly, though, the media yawned.

The White House has this task force on unions--more specifically, how to help unions gain back some of the power they've lost over the past few decades. Used to be, capital-L Labor was big stuff. Well, it's still big stuff, but it used to be much bigger.

All the graphs show union membership nosediving since the 1970s. Last month, the Labor Department reported that only 10.3 percent of workers in this country belong to a union.

But this president has promised to be the most union-friendly president in the history of the country. So he appointed a task force to prove it. Thankfully, this particular task force seems to be what you'd imagine: a reason to get some per diem, and not much else.

In April last year, Joe Biden created the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment. He appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to chair the thing. The report from the task force was delivered to the president in October. But embargoed until this week. For some reason.

It issued 70 "recommendations" to the president. The stories that appeared in the press didn't go into much detail. So we looked up the report online (easy enough to do) and searched for something, anything that might need more study.

Let's see . . . .

The federal government needs to set a better role model for businesses. The federal government should facilitate exposure to unions for new employees. And enhance communications. And increase access and promote benefits and streamline processes. It could have been written by a Gannett editor.

There's more: The government should make forms easier to read. Develop guidance. Be more transparent. Amplify the administration's commitment to empowerment. We're not kidding.

Next on the agenda: Launch a "Know Your Rights Initiative" on organizing and collective bargaining.

This had to be a government operation.

Any real changes in union law, however, have to come out of Congress. And the Protecting the Right to Organize Act is stalled. As it should be.

The president has already done what he can with his signature, by removing Trump-era appointees viewed as weak on unions, and he's signed orders to stabilize union pensions.

According to The New York Times, "Last week, Mr. Biden signed an executive order requiring so-called project labor agreements--agreements between construction unions and contractors that set wages and working conditions--on federal construction projects worth more than $35 million, a move that the White House estimates could affect nearly 200,000 workers. He previously signed an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour from $10.95."

But this task force is more task than force. In another six months, it's supposed to issue an update report. It'll likely make a few of the papers. Because it came from a White House task force.

The PR types who had a hand in writing some of this report included the standard boilerplate whenever this administration talks about labor and unions:

"Unions have fought for and helped win many aspects of our work lives many of us take for granted today, like the 40-hour work week and the weekend, as well as landmark programs like Medicare."

Which is why the country celebrates a Labor Day every year. And we all take some time to realize how important labor efforts were to taking this country away from more Triangle Shirtwaist fires and toward more lunch breaks and 401(k) plans.

We imagine few Americans have a problem with unions as much as they might have a problem with union tactics. Such as forcing people into unions, or at least into paying union dues. Or enacting "card check" legislation that would take away secret votes on organizing a shop.

And that's just in the private sector. The public sector has a whole 'nuther set of problems when unions gain too much power. (See school districts, teachers unions, etc.)

Americans don't have any problem with labor, but they may have more issues with Labor and its stratagems. This task force probably won't make much difference. But it will give the president another talking point at his next union rally.