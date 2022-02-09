Trade deficit hits record $859B

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit soared to a record $859.1 billion last year as Americans splurged on foreign-made electronics, toys and clothing during the economy’s unexpectedly robust recovery from a short but nasty 2020 pandemic-fueled recession.

The trade gap — the difference between what the United States sells and what it buys from foreign countries — surged 27% last year from $676.7 billion in 2020. U.S. exports rose 18% to more than $2.5 trillion. But imports rose more, climbing 21% to nearly $3.4 trillion.

With millions sheltering at home, spending on dinner out, movies or concerts evaporate. That money moved almost overnight into goods like cellphones, yard equipment or furniture. And government relief checks gave them the financial wherewithal and confidence to do so with gusto.

Imported goods soared 21% last year to $2.9 trillion. Imported goods from China rose 16% to $506.4 billion last year, and the goods trade deficit with the Chinese rose nearly 15% to $355.3 billion.

Overall, the U.S. ran a $1.1 trillion deficit in the trade of goods with the rest of the world, the first time the gap has cracked $1 trillion. That was partly offset by a $231.5 billion U.S. surplus in services such as banking, education and tourism.

“The world isn’t back to normal yet when it comes to the pattern of trade in goods and services that existed before the pandemic,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at the financial website fwdbonds.com. But Rupkey said the gap could narrow if covid-19 cases dwindle, allowing more foreign tourists to visit the United States; their travel spending counts as a U.S. services export.

While both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have talked about reviving U.S. manufacturing, the United States continues to be deeply reliant on factories in China and other low-cost countries to produce a vast array of consumer goods.

Trump sought to reduce America’s longstanding trade deficit (it hasn’t run a trade surplus since 1975) by imposing taxes on foreign goods.

The Biden administration has kept Trump’s tariffs on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports but has gradually reduced levies on imports from U.S. allies. On Monday, for instance, the United States agreed to essentially lift Trump’s 25% tariff on Japanese steel imports.

The ballooning trade deficit subtracted more than 1 percentage point from economic growth figures last year, more than it has in decades. And both Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to seize on the number to criticize the government for failing to curb America’s dependence on foreign goods.

Economists argue that the imbalances reflected in a large trade deficit can be related to a variety of economic issues, from fewer manufacturing jobs and unsustainable debt loads to financial bubbles.

“It’s devastating,” said Robert E. Scott, director of trade and manufacturing policy research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. He added that the trade deficit was “draining jobs away from the recovery.” “All that spending that’s falling on imports is creating jobs elsewhere, and not in the U.S.,” he added.

However, there is debate about just how alarming the trade deficit figures should be.

Many mainstream economists say that trade deficits can rise for reasons that are either positive or negative. Those reasons are usually more related to economic growth rates, government spending and the value of the U.S. currency, they argue, rather than trade policy.

Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the ballooning trade deficit last year mostly reflected the country’s continued strong economic growth through the pandemic, which enabled Americans who were homebound to buy the electronics, imported pharmaceuticals and office supplies they wanted.

Lovely said that the relief packages offered by the Trump and Biden administrations helped keep Americans’ household balance sheets fairly healthy through the pandemic, and Americans responded by keeping their spending robust.

And even with many pandemic-related disruptions, the global supply chain delivered record volumes of office supplies, electronics, imported pharmaceuticals and personal protective gear last year, Lovely said.

“People worry that we are accumulating debt with the rest of the world, and that’s always a concern,” she added. “But there hasn’t been any sign that the U.S. isn’t able to afford it.”

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Ana Swanson of The New York Times.



