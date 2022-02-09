UNDER THE RADAR: Alma’s Joe Trusty

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college football coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Alma’s Joe Trusty.

Class: 2023

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-3, 215 pounds

Stats: 2,192 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 554 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns

Honors: 5A West All Conference

Academics: 4.0 grade point average, 30 ACT

Coach Rusty Bush:

“Joe is a student of the game. All he does is play football and I probably think since he was 6 or 7 years old this is what he wanted to do. He wanted to play quarterback. He comes to work each and every day not just practicing as football player as a thrower and passer, but studying other people and really working in the weight room and going out and throwing balls to the guys on the team. Anytime he gets a chance on the weekends or after workouts he does that.”

On his transfer from Greenwood:

“He came here late, February of last year. We were playing another kid and splitting time and then kind of made a decision in July and he really didn’t get cranked up until week four or five where he really started coming into the offense. He started running the ball a lot better and having a lot of confidence in what we were trying to do with him.”











