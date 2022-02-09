Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Alma’s Joe Trusty

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:13 p.m.
Alma quarterback Joe Trusty (left) carries the ball Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, as he is hit by Van Buren?s Grant King (33) defense during the first half of play at Blakemore Field in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/210904Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college football coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Alma’s Joe Trusty. 

Class: 2023 

Position: Quarterback 

Size: 6-3, 215 pounds

Stats: 2,192 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 554 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns 

Honors: 5A West All Conference 

Academics: 4.0 grade point average, 30 ACT

Coach Rusty Bush:

“Joe is a student of the game. All he does is play football and I probably think since he was 6 or 7 years old this is what he wanted to do. He wanted to play quarterback. He comes to work each and every day not just practicing as football player as a thrower and passer, but studying other people and really working in the weight room and going out and throwing balls to the guys on the team. Anytime he gets a chance on the weekends or after workouts he does that.” 

On his transfer from Greenwood: 

“He came here late, February of last year. We were playing another kid and splitting time and then kind of made a decision in July and he really didn’t get cranked up until week four or five where he really started coming into the offense. He started running the ball a lot better and having a lot of confidence in what we were trying to do with him.”




