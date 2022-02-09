Washington County officials seek to split covid relief money

American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, according to information from the Treasury Department. Washington County received $23 million in 2021 under the plan and expects to receive another $23 million this year. Benton County will receive a total of $54 million — $27 million per year over the next two years.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County justices of the peace Tuesday endorsed an ordinance that would put $10 million in federal covid-relief funds into a separate account that county attorney Brian Lester said is subject to fewer restrictions on how the money is used.

Lester said federal guidelines allow the county to move up to $10 million of the county's $23 million in 2022 American Relief Plan Act funds into a Revenue Replacement Fund.

"It can be used for roads, for infrastructure," Lester said. "It's pretty unlimited on what you can do, unlike the rest of the ARPA money."

Washington County is set to receive $46 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money for covid-related expenses and to provide relief to people in the community who have been adversely impacted by the covid pandemic. The county received $23 million in 2021 and is set to receive another $23 million this year.

The Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee voted to send the ordinance on to the full Quorum Court at the Feb. 17 meeting.

The ordinance doesn't spell out how the $10 million will be spent. Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and Budget Committee chairman, said after the meeting his preference is to use the money to pay for a $20 million expansion of the Washington County Detention Center.

"My priority 1 is to build the jail expansion," Deakins said. "I would like to fully fund the jail using the rest of the ARPA money."

Jim Langford with Spirit Architecture told the Quorum Court's Jail/Law Enforcement and Courts Committee on Monday that if the county began "moving forward expeditiously" on the proposed 230-bed expansion of the Washington County Detention Center the $20 million project could be bid out in September and construction could begin in October. The entire project could be completed in the spring of 2025, Langford told the justices of the peace.

According to information presented by Langford, the 230-bed expansion would be accompanied by additional space for the Detention Center's intake area, separate spaces for quarantining male and female detainees, enlarging the medical space to provide additional beds and negative pressure cells to prevent the spread of airborne particles and pathogens. The expansion would also increase the space in pods with separate return air units. Extra space for food storage and general supplies would also be added.

Eve Madison, justice of the peace for District 9, said she questions whether the county can use the federal covid-relief money for the jail expansion.

"I do not think it's legal according to my reading of the federal guidelines," Madison said. "It says in the guidelines this money is not to be used for jail expansions. If the $10 million really doesn't have any restrictions that might be different. But I was shocked Monday to hear the jail plan called a covid-related expansion that will be completed in 2025."

Madison said she has spoken with consultants from the Association of Arkansas Counties about how the ARPA money can be used. She said the county needs to be careful and seek an outside opinion on the questions before spending the money.

"It's important because of the risk if the feds come back and say 'You owe us this money,' then the county will have to somehow pay it all back," she said.

Sheriff Tim Helder said Tuesday night he had spoken to County Judge Joseph Wood and his understanding is the county will ask for an outside opinion on the use of the funds before committing to the project. Helder said his reading of the federal guidelines leaves him optimistic.

"I'm of the opinion that it doesn't totally shut us off from using that money," Helder said.

Helder said that if the Quorum Court allocates just the $10 million that is proposed to be set aside the county can proceed with the project under the timetable Langford explained on Monday. He said it's important to begin as soon as possible to avoid cost increases.

"The longer you put it off the more expensive it will be," Helder said.