White Hall is hit with ice, sleet, no outages

Despite last Thursday morning’s approximately 2-inch layer of ice and sleet, White Hall Mayor Noel Foster reported no power or water outages in the city.

Like other areas of Jefferson County, White Hall received “some precipitation,” but Thursday morning Foster described the city’s roads as “slick in places,” but mostly “slushy.” In response, Foster ordered six public works employees to start clearing the city’s roads early Thursday. By Friday afternoon, Foster reported no power or water outages.

Ahead of the winter storm, Foster said Liberty Utilities took “proactive steps to prepare” for any problems. In case of a power outage, the water company put a generator in place at the city’s well. If power was lost, the generator would have the capacity to run the well’s pump that supplies water to the approximately 1,890 Liberty customers in the area, Foster said.