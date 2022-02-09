Wiederkehr wins City Council spot

FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Wiederkehr will represent Ward 2 residents through the end of 2024.

Wiederkehr, Leslie Belden and Kristen Scott were vying for a City Council seat left vacant by Matthew Petty, who resigned in October over professional work obligations.

Final, unofficial results in the special election Tuesday showed:

Wiederkehr … ........362 (49%) Belden … .................202 (27%) Scott .........................178 (24%)

Ward 2 covers downtown and most of the University of Arkansas campus.

Wiederkehr, 65, joined the Planning Commission in April and has lived in the city for nearly five years. He was born and raised in Fort Smith. He spent more than 30 years working in municipal government, mainly in Glendale, Calif.

Wiederkehr said he wanted to remain cautious until the results are certified, but it was a good night for the Hogs and his supporters. The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team defeated the No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers on Tuesday.

The election was a positive race run by all three candidates, Wiederkehr said.

“We really did the work,” he said. “I think all the people who helped us really made that decimal dust difference.”

Wiederkehr has said he would support increased population density in areas of the city where it most made sense, such as downtown, major thoroughfares and employment hubs. At the same time, Wiederkehr would listen to the concerns of neighbors who feel the city’s growth is threatening the quality of life in their neighborhoods, he said.

Of 12,200 voters registered in the ward, 742, or 6%, turned out to vote, according to the results.

Wiederkehr won the election outright by gaining at least 40% of the vote and being at least 20 percentage points ahead of the next closest candidate, said Jennifer Price, Washington County election director. There were nine provisional ballots and one overseas ballot to be counted. However, those 10 remaining votes likely will not change the outcome of the election because they are shared with the state Senate District 7 race, which also was held Tuesday, she said. The commission will certify the results Feb. 18.

Wiederkehr will serve the remainder of Petty’s term through Dec. 31, 2024. Mark Kinion is the other Ward 2 council member.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan.

