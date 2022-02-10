4 people killed in state vehicle wrecks

Four people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Benny Burgess, 58, and Nita Burgess, 63, both of Maynard, were killed just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on Arkansas 115 in Randolph County.

The two were in a 2008 Chevrolet van that left the roadway and started to overturn, striking a power pole before coming to a stop.

Quinton Grant, 46, of Mayflower, died of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 Wednesday morning on Arkansas 60 in Conway.

Grant's 2017 Ford left the road, driving on the right shoulder of the highway until it ran through a fence into a back yard of a home on Baridon Street, where it struck a tree and stopped.

Alexander Richardson, 25, of Wynne, died in a crash not long after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a Freightliner truck on U.S. 63 in rural Lawrence County.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of all three of the Wednesday morning wrecks, troopers noted in the reports.