Alabama, Tracy Lawrence concert in North Little Rock postponed due to covid case

The concert featuring classic country group Alabama along with opening act Tracy Lawrence, scheduled to perform Friday at Simmons Bank Arena, has been postponed until March 27. The reason: a positive covid-19 test within the band, the group’s manager, Tony Conway, said.

“The band regrets to announce we have to postpone these two shows. They had been looking forward to spending the weekend with their fans.”

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date.

Alabama, formed in 1972, racked up more than 40 No. 1 singles and toured extensively before embarking on a farewell tour in 2003-’04. The group emerged again in 2011 to do a benefit for tornado victims in their namesake state and released an album, “Southern Drawl,” in 2015.

Opening act Lawrence, who was born in Atlanta, Texas, and was raised in Foreman (Little River County), began performing at 15. He has released 14 studio albums and has had eight No. 1 hits since his 1991 debut. Foreman has named a street in honor of Lawrence, and for a number of years, Lawrence held an annual concert in Foreman to benefit a foundation that supports education for local children.











