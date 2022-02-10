The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 9, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-21-330. Toby Lee Howe v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-405. Friedrich Dreher v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Saline County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-411. Nitsa Gascot v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-239. Billy Corley v. Acme Brick, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded. Abramson, Virden, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

CV-21-384. John Cullum v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-21-9. John Britt v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-19-686. Elaine Petroleum Distributor, Inc.; and Qingdao Xiyingmen Double Camel Tyre Co., Ltd. v. Betsy Snyder, Administratrix of the Estate of Michael Snyder, Deceased, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal; cross-appeal dismissed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-406. Carrianne Henry v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-1. Travis Quinn v. The Travelers Indemnity Company and Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, from Montgomery County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-21-197. Kristy Crews v. Robert Crews, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-370. Nicholas Long v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-182. Donald Black v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-617. Sherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Inc.; Sherwood Nursing Center, Inc.; Central Arkansas Nursing Centers, Inc.; David Norsworthy; Michael S. Morton; Kindred Hospice Services, LLC; and Odyssey Healthcare Operating A, LP, d/b/a Kindred Hospice II v. Susan Cazort, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Lena Mozelle McGaughey, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Lena Mozelle McGaughey, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed in part; dismissed as moot in part. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.