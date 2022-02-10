Arkansas governor candidate Martin files campaign finance report

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jay Martin of North Little Rock reported Wednesday that he had a campaign treasury of $16,089.82 on Dec. 31.

Martin on Wednesday filed a campaign finance report with the secretary of state's office for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, a day after he formally announced his campaign and said his campaign had already filed that report with the office.

The report showed his campaign raised $17,925 in contributions and spent $3,693.40 last quarter. On Oct. 14, he filed a separate report for the period from July 1-Sept. 30.

The campaign staffer responsible for filing the report for last quarter was not able to log onto the secretary of state's website to file the report last month, so "we corrected it today" by filing a paper report, said Lamar Davis, an adviser to Martin's campaign.

Martin is one of five announced Democratic candidates for governor.

The four others are former Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub Executive Director Chris Jones, businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays, businessman James Russell III and educator Anthony Bland Sr., who are all from Little Rock.

The other announced candidates are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock and Libertarian Ricky Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff.