Benton, circa 1930: Parker Drug Store published this postcard of the town's high school for white students when the population was about 3,500. Arkansas was spending $35 per year per student, which helped schools pay an average annual teacher's salary of $691 for a school year of 149 days, up from 107 days in 1910.

