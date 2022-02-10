Sections
Arkansas softball blanks Rutgers in Puerto Vallarta

by Paul Boyd | Today at 1:04 p.m.
Arkansas' Danielle Gibson runs toward home plate during an NCAA regional game against South Dakota State on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Fayetteville.

Three Arkansas pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Danielle Gibson doubled twice to lead No. 9 Arkansas to a 4-0 win over Rutgers on Thursday in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

Gibson's two-out RBI double in the bottom of the first put the Razorbacks in front to stay in their season opener. She also doubled and scored in a three-run Arkansas third inning. 

Linnie Malkin's two-out single with the bases loaded drove in a run in the third, and two more runs scored when the ball got past the Rutgers left fielder for a 4-0 Razorbacks lead.

That was enough as Mary Haff, Callie Turner and Chenise Delce combined on a two-hitter.

Haff picked up the win with four scoreless innings. She struck out two and didn't walk a batter. 

Turner and Delce, who transferred from Tennessee and Tulsa, respectively, combined to throw the final three innings.

The Razorbacks play twice Friday in Mexico. Arkansas is scheduled to play Memphis at 12:30 p.m., then No. 7 Washington at 8:30 p.m.


