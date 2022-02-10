Arkansas women down Auburn on last-second shot

FAYETTEVILLE — Amber Ramirez hit a runner off the glass with 0.3 seconds remaining and Arkansas rallied to beat Auburn 68-66 on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.

Ramirez’s game winner came after Rylee Langerman tied up Auburn with 3.5 seconds to play. The possession arrow favored the Razorbacks.

With the game tied 66-66, the Tigers had possession with the shot clock off, but never attempted a shot.

Ramirez, a senior, scored a season-high 30 points, eclipsing her previous high of 29 last week at Tennessee. She made 10 of 23 shot attempts, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.

AMBAM FOR THE WIN

pic.twitter.com/eU3exPdO4s — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) February 11, 2022





Arkansas (15-8, 5-5 SEC) won despite playing without three starters. Guard Makayla Daniels missed her second consecutive game with a knee injury, and forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guard Samara Spencer were out for undisclosed reasons.

Auburn (9-13, 1-10) opened the game on an 11-4 run and led by as many as 10 points midway through the third quarter.

The Razorbacks trimmed the deficit to 55-49 at the end of the third quarter. Arkansas tied the game for the first time, 57-57, when Sasha Goforth followed Ramirez’s missed three-pointer with 6:33 remaining.

Arkansas briefly took a 61-58 lead when Ramirez made two free throws and Goforth hit a layup in the span of 11 seconds with just more than five minutes to play. Ramirez’s free throws came after Auburn coach Johnnie Harris, a Pine Bluff native and former Arkansas assistant coach, was called for a technical foul.

Auburn answered with a 6-2 run and the teams traded leads three times in the final two minutes.

Goforth, who scored 16 points for the Razorbacks, tied the game 66-66 on a free throw with 51 seconds left. Goforth also missed three free throws in the final minute.

Honesty Scott-Grayson led the Tigers with 23 points.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Sunday at Missouri.