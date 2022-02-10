Win over No. 1 Auburn grabs football recruits' attention

Arkansas football prospects took note of the electric atmosphere in the Razorbacks’ 80-76 overtime basketball victory over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

While some are causal basketball fans, the effort of the players along with the enthusiasm and passion of Arkansas fans grabbed their attention.

Below are messages from recruits discussing the game and fans:

Junior cornerback commitment Dallas Young - Gardendale, Ala.

“It was one the first basketball games in a long time that I’ve watched on TV and it didn’t disappoint. You can tell the fans really made an impact on the game. That game made me want to suit up and play a basketball game there.”

Junior defensive line pledge Kaleb James - Mansfield, Texas

“It was just awesome seeing the way the game ended and everyone rushing the court. It as a tight game, but it just seemed like Arkansas wanted it more. I don’t really watch basketball, but I’m glad I decided to watch that game last night. Definitely got to witness some Arkansas history in the making.”

Sophomore receiver target Ryan Wingo - St. Louis University High School

“I didn’t get to see it, but I’ve seen highlights of it on Instagram. I like the final play when (Davonte Davis) dunked. That was cold, and the fans storming was crazy.”

2023 receiver commitment Anthony Evans - Converse (Texas) Judson

“Best basketball game I’ve seen. I was on edge all the way through. The Bud was rocking, and the storming of the court was crazy and proves to me our fans are the best in college. Woo Pig.”

Junior offensive line target Connor Stroh - Frisco (Texas) Wakeland

“That was a fantastic game. A great win, and the fans were so amazing throughout. I love the pics of everyone on the court celebrating.”

2024 cornerback target Jayden Coleman - Phenix City (Ala.) Central

“I didn’t see the game, just clips. The place was electric and the energy was insane. I’ve never seen anything like it. Crazy atmosphere. No matter the sport, Arkansas has an electrifying fan base.”