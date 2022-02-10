Benefits With Friends: Masquerade Ball benefit is back for WAC

Masquerade Ball

Who: Walton Arts Center

What: This is the 11th year for the fundraiser that supports arts education programming at Walton Arts Center.

When: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: The arts center in Fayetteville

Attire: Black tie suggested, masquerade masks encouraged

Information: (479) 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org

The Masquerade Ball returns Feb. 12 to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Black-tie attire is suggested, and masquerade masks are encouraged. Masters of ceremonies will be Jason Suel and Jaclyn House, and the evening is set to include performances by The Huntertones, Bentonville High School Choir and the Mixtapes.

Tony Waller, vice president of constituent relations and racial equity at Walmart, and Jeff Clapper, president and CEO of 8th and Walton, are co-chairmen of this year's event with John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US, serving as honorary chairman.

This is the 11th year for the fundraiser that supports arts education programming at Walton Arts Center. Organizers say the 2020 Masquerade Ball was the last in-person fundraising event for the nonprofit organization before everything closed down.

"In its first 10 years, Walton Arts Center's Masquerade Ball raised more than $1 million to support the venue's arts education initiatives -- bringing performing arts to children across the state of Arkansas."

As the event enters its second decade, Walton Arts Center is also celebrating its 30th anniversary season. The actual anniversary is April 26.

Organizers say: "Due to the higher number of covid cases within the region in January, all attendees to the event will complete a covid test. Walton Arts Center is setting up testing locations during the day at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center, giving attendees plenty of time to test and get their results before getting ready for the event. All staff, volunteers and performers will also be covid tested prior to the event."

