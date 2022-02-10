The world in brief: British lower threat level to 'substantial'

British lower threat level to 'substantial'

LONDON -- Britain's official threat level for international terrorism was lowered Wednesday to "substantial," meaning an attack is likely.

It previously stood at "severe," signaling that U.K. intelligence officials considered an attack highly likely.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that "any reduction in the threat level is positive but it must never make us complacent."

The threat level was raised to severe, the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, in November after an Iraq-born man blew himself up with a homemade bomb outside a hospital in Liverpool.

The suspected bombmaker, Emad Al Swealmeen, died when the device went off inside a taxi. The driver was injured.

Britain has experienced attacks by both Islamic and far-right extremists over the years, including a May 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre sets the threat level based on intelligence about international terrorism at home and overseas. It has been at severe most of the time since 2014, briefly rising to "critical" amid a spate of violent attacks in 2017.

3 arrests made in journalist's killing

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of veteran Tijuana reporter Lourdes Maldonado Lopez.

Maldonado, while in her car, was shot in her face Jan. 23. She was the second journalist killed in a week's time in the border city.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the arrests in his daily morning news conference Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation that included the federal government and Baja California state investigators.

"We are obliged to ensure that there is justice in the country and that impunity is not allowed," he said.

Mexico's sub-secretary of public safety, Ricardo Mejia, called the suspects "presumed material co-authors," but did not elaborate on the murder.

He gave reporters a detailed account of the taxi's movements, supported by video surveillance and photos, during the news conference. He did not mention any motive for the killing.

At a local news conference later Wednesday morning, Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez said investigators may still be looking for other individuals.

Rhino poaching on rise in S. Africa

The number of rhinos killed by poachers in South Africa, which has the world's biggest population of the animals, climbed for the first time in seven years in 2021 as curbs on movement related to the coronavirus pandemic eased.

The number of the animals killed illegally rose by 14% to 451, which is still below the 594 poached in 2019 and is just over a third of the number hunted in 2014, when a record number died.

While the number of animals killed illegally in national parks fell from a year earlier, more rhinos were poached on private land, the Environment Department said Tuesday in a statement.

The number of rhinos in the Kruger National Park, which is the size of Israel, has been decimated over the past decade by illegal hunting and droughts. Anti-poaching efforts have also increased in the reserve.

"One of the unintended consequences is that poaching syndicates are looking to other areas for easy prey and this has resulted in their targeting private reserves," the department said.

The animals are killed for their horns, which are smuggled to east Asia, where there is a belief that products made from them are effective in treating cancer and increasing virility.

Austria details perilous migrant journey

BERLIN -- Austrian police say they found eight migrants in life-threatening conditions hidden inside a narrow wooden pallet box that had been attached to the underside of a truck.

Police said the people from Turkey had been trafficked from Romania via Hungary to Austria. Several of them suffered from hypothermia during the trip in freezing temperatures, and some had fainted because they were exposed to the truck's exhaust fumes for hours, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Turkish man, was arrested along with a 56-year-old alleged accomplice, police said. They did not reveal any further details on the traffickers or migrants.

Austrian investigators discovered the hidden passengers and arrested the truck driver last month on a highway stop near Schwechat, southeast of Vienna, after they were tipped off by German authorities. The alleged accomplice, who also is Turkish, was arrested Friday in the Austrian city of Graz where he lives.

Authorities said the driver confessed to having smuggled up to 40 migrants to Austria on eight trips. Each person had to pay between $17,150 to $18,300 for the dangerous ride.

"This case shows once again how inhumane organized trafficking criminals act," Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said.



