Charges in store for pair in killing





A judge found probable cause to charge a White Hall man and 14-year-old boy with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of 15-year-old Siar Grigsby in the Dollarway section of Pine Bluff last week.

Jefferson County District Court Judge John Kearney ordered Jabari Smith, 19, and Malik Shorter, 14, to be held without bond. Smith is jailed at the Dub Brassell Detention Center, and Shorter is in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center.

Capital murder in Arkansas carries a sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. Aggravated robbery is punishable by 10-60 years in prison.

The two are accused of fatally shooting Grigsby at a residence at 5006 Hoover St., a block south of the old Dollarway High School, on the night of Feb. 2.

Pine Bluff police responded to the residence at 9:34 p.m., according to an affidavit that Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones read at Wednesday's probable cause hearing for the suspects. Police found Grigsby lying in a carport, and Jones said Grigsby was later pronounced dead.

Jones said several 9mm shell casings were discovered near Grigsby's body.

"Mr. Grigsby's pockets were pulled out like somebody had just gone through them," Jones said. "There were some items laying on the ground next to him. Mr. Shorter and Mr. Smith were both on the scene and talked to the detectives. They said there was a shooting that occurred, that there was a white truck that had come by and shot at the house and ultimately shot Mr. Grigsby."

The suspects admitted to being at the scene of the shooting at the time police were called, Jones said. While interviewing them, police noted Shorter was wearing red pants and a black jacket, and Smith was wearing a gray jacket.

Video from a business or church across the street revealed a passenger car pulling up at the residence and Grigsby, Shorter and Smith all getting out, Jones told the judge.

"Video shows Smith and Shorter shooting Siar in the back of the head -- ultimately one of them -- and the victim lying face down on the ground," Jones said. "The video shows the suspect in the gray jacket walk up behind the victim and shoot him in the head. That individual shoots him on the ground, and the other person in the red jacket ran up and shot him numerous times while he was on the ground."

The suspects ran back and forth from the front of the house and the back, "shooting back at the house in a manner to stage this event like it was a shooting to match their description of that white vehicle," Jones said.

"Mr. Shorter at least said there was a fight over the gun, but that's not what the video shows," he said. "Ultimately, your honor, the video shows both of them shooting the victim numerous times."

The homicide is the third in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County this year.

Smith and Shorter are due back in court March 3.



