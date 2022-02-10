Simmons Bank names chief audit exec

Simmons Bank announced that Rodney Hawkins has succeeded Johnny McCaleb as executive vice president and chief audit executive.

Hawkins joined Simmons in 2021 with responsibility for the oversight, administration and implementation of the bank’s risk-based internal audit function, according to a news release.

He has worked closely with McCaleb as part of a designed transition. McCaleb will continue in an advisory capacity before his planned retirement in December 2022.

Lighthouse school plans science night

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter School, 708 W. Second Ave., will host Family Science Night with Seeds 2 STEM from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The community is invited to attend the event, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Supplies are provided for up to 12 hands-on science activities. The program is designed for parents and caregivers to self-guide their students through each station thereby supporting family-learning experiences that encourage children to continue pursing STEM subjects.

School age children must be accompanied by parents/guardians and can’t be dropped off at the event.

Virtual VA Claims Clinic set for Feb. 24

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. To reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Feb. 23.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents, according to a news release.

VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.

During the virtual claims clinic, staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

Veterans and their family members may also use VA’s Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA), a new online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors.

For details about benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Chamber dinner tickets available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is still selling tickets and sponsorships for the annual Chamber Dinner. The event will be held at 6 p.m. March 10 at the Pine Bluff Country Club and tickets are $60.

Former White Hall Bulldog football Coach Bobby Bolding will be the special guest speaker, according to the Chamber newsletter. For details or to become a sponsor call (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.