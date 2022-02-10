Crutchfield drives Zebras to top

Courtney Crutchfield's scoring tear continued Tuesday, helping the Pine Bluff High School boys basketball team take sole possession of first place in the 5A-South Conference.

The sophomore guard scored 30 points, Jordon Harris added a double-double, and the Zebras handed Lake Hamilton its first conference loss, 75-64, in Pearcy.

Pine Bluff (14-6, 8-0 in 5A-South) has not lost a game this calendar year, due in large part to Crutchfield's play. Tuesday's game was the Zebras' first since Crutchfield's 40-point outing at Hot Springs High a week earlier.

Crutchfield has also scored 20 points each in wins against Hot Springs Lakeside and Texarkana, 25 against El Dorado and 28 against White Hall, all in conference play.

Against Lake Hamilton (17-4, 7-1), Troy'reon Ramos had 17 points, Harris chalked up 10 points and 14 rebounds and Austyne Dendy scored 10 points.

The Zebras will host El Dorado tonight and White Hall on Friday, both at approximately 7 p.m. at McFadden Gymnasium.

Watson Chapel 58, Star City 31

At Watson Chapel, Khamani Cooper led the Wildcats in scoring again as they earned their 10th win in the last 12 games.

Cooper totaled 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists; Christopher Fountain poured in 13 points and 8 rebounds; Antwon Emsweller had 11 points and 8 rebounds; and Jalyn Jones scored 9 points and 3 rebounds.

Watson Chapel (15-8, 9-2 in 4A-8) will visit Warren on Friday.

Dollarway 58, LISA Academy West 43

At Dollarway on Wednesday, Greg McGown scored 24 points, leading the Cardinals (4-14, 4-7 in 3A-6) to wins over the Jaguars on back-to-back days.

Trey Logan added 12 points for Dollarway.

In Little Rock on Tuesday, Omarion Watson led the Cardinals with 20 points in a 72-41 rout of the Jaguars. Takylan Pace had 16, Mario Jones added 14 and McGown netted 11 for the Cardinals, who take on DeWitt today.

Hot Springs Lakeside 63, White Hall 56

In White Hall, Jai'Chaunn Hayes' 22 points and 6 rebounds were not enough for the Bulldogs (8-11, 3-5 in 5A-South), who fell into a tie for fourth place with Sheridan in the conference with six games remaining.

Kaleb Hargrove added 16 points and 3 rebounds for White Hall, who will visit Pine Bluff on Friday.

Lakeside improved to 14-5 and 6-2.

***

In girls action, Lake Hamilton beat Pine Bluff 64-39, Star City beat Watson Chapel 41-22, and Hot Springs Lakeside beat White Hall 28-24.