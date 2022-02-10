Deputies ID victim in shooting case

The Pulaski County sheriff's office Wednesday released the name of a man whose death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found shot Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Deputies arriving at 4305 W. Line St. around 12:30 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting found 54-year-old Jimmie Hadley of College Station suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies administered CPR, but Hadley died before an ambulance crew arrived. He had been found on the floor by a family member who stopped in to check on him, the report stated.