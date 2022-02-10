Fayetteville beats Southside to end losing streak

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville released some frustration Wednesday with an easy win over Fort Smith Southside.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 16-point lead after two quarters and rolled past the Lady Mavericks, 58-23, in 6A-West Conference action at Bulldog Arena. The game was rescheduled from Tuesday to ease traffic congestion when over 20,000 fans attended Arkansas' 80-76 overtime win over No. 1 Auburn at nearby Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Wednesday's victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Fayetteville (9-12, 4-5) which included overtime losses to Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville and a one-point to Bentonville West on an offensive rebound and basket at the buzzer. So, walking off the court with a victory was a welcomed change for Fayetteville, which built leads of 35-19 at halftime and 48-22 after three quarters.

"We have played some really close basketball games and it's been a grind," Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer said. "So, it's nice to get a victory and I'm happy for the kids."

Wynter Beck scored 19 points to lead nine players who contributed at least one basket for Fayetteville. Beck ended the first half with a 3-pointer then made seven consecutive free throws in the second half when Fayetteville outscored Southside 23-4 to invoke the running clock. Tinsley Freeman scored seven points to lead Southside (6-13, 1-7).

"(Beck) is so creative with the basketball and she can score at every level," Rimmer said. "When she's got the ball in her hands, good things are probably going to happen."

The win provides Fayetteville with some confidence going into Friday's game at Bentonville, which defeated Rogers Heritage Friday to move into a tie for second place in the 6A-West.

"Bentonville shoots the ball so well from the perimeter, so we have to get to those shooters," Rimmer said of the Lady Tigers, who made 12 3-pointers during the win at Heritage on Tuesday. "They're hard to beat at their place, so we're going to have to play a tough basketball game."

Rogers 63, Springdale 39

Aubrey Treadwell hit four of Rogers' 10 shots from 3-point range and led four players in double figures with 17 points as the Lady Mounties defeated Springdale and claimed their second 6A-West victory in as many days.

The win moves Rogers (11-10, 6-3) into a three-way tie with Bentonville and Rogers Heritage for second place in the league standings with five games remaining.

The Lady Mounties controlled the final three quarters after ending the first quarter with a 14-11 deficit. Rogers outscored Springdale 19-9 in the second quarter for a 30-23 halftime lead, then extended that to a 42-28 margin after three quarters.

Ava Maner added 15 points for the Lady Mounties, followed by Abby Harris with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Perla Morales with 11. Adriana Hernandez led Springdale with five 3-pointers and 17 points, followed by Aubriana Wilson with 11.

BOYS

Fayetteville 67, Fort Smith Southside 60

Fayetteville survived a strong upset bid from Southside to remain undefeated in the 6A-West Conference.

Landon Glasper recovered from early foul trouble to score 28 points for Fayetteville (17-4, 9-0), which now holds a three-game lead with five league games to play. Glasper was dynamic in the fourth quarter when he scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers.

Southside (6-15, 0-9) rallied from an early 11-point deficit to tie the game 56-56 on a basket by Khaliq Pulluiam with three minutes left to play. Glasper answered with consecutive 3-pointers to regain the lead for Fayetteville, which increased its consecutive games win streak to 12.

Ornette Gaines had 16 points for Fayetteville while George Herrell added 11 for Southside.

Rogers 45, Springdale 36

Rogers shook off a slow start and used a strong second quarter to pull ahead of Springdale and take the 6A-West victory in Bulldog Gymnasium.

The Mounties (8-12, 4-5) bounced back from an early 9-0 deficit to pull within 11-6 to end the first quarter, then outscored the Bulldogs 16-5 in the second quarter for a 22-18 halftime lead. Rogers then led 41-31 after three quarters and never allowed Springdale (15-6, 6-3) to get within striking range.

Graycen Cash led the Mounties' balanced scoring attack with nine points as five players finished between seven and nine points. Isaiah Sealy had 13 points to lead Springdale, which played without freshman starter Courtland Muldrew.