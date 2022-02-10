Fayetteville health board hoping to fend off vaccine plateau

FAYETTEVILLE -- Members of the city's Board of Health worry the region may soon hit a ceiling with vaccination rates, although the omicron surge appears to be waning a bit in terms of cases.

The panel of local physicians and health administrators met Wednesday online via Zoom. Members invited Philip Massey, associate professor of public health at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, to join in the discussion. Massey is director of the university's Center for Media, Technology and Health.

Board members talked with Massey about ways to partner with the center to more effectively engage with vaccine-hesitant residents and combat misinformation. The center has students and faculty who could potentially make themselves available to aid in the board's messaging, Massey said. Misinformation can change every week, and it's important to identify any common threads, he said.

"It's sort of understanding what are the commonalities, so people can sift through the bunk and the junk and develop more media literacy or health literacy skills they can apply to the newest flavor or form of misinformation," Massey said.

The number of fully vaccinated Washington County residents 5 and older has hovered around 55% for several weeks, said Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer. On Wednesday, 55.9%, or 127,159 of 227,307 residents, were fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health. Another 13.3%, or 30,296, were partially immunized and 17.8%, or 40,495, were boosted.

"I'm worried that we're getting ready to hit our ceiling," Sharkey said. "Getting the rest of the population -- that 45% -- is going to prove to be extremely difficult."

Huda Sharaf, director of the Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said she often hears from students who think the vaccine didn't work because they got infected with covid-19. The vaccines' primary purpose is to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death, but that message has gotten muddled, she said.

Female students sometimes will question whether the covid-19 vaccine will impact fertility, an idea that's been debunked, Sharaf said. Clinicians at the center find themselves repeating the same message: The vaccines are safe and effective, she said.

"Our voices, no matter how many times we say it, they just aren't loud enough," Sharaf said.

Reported active cases of covid-19 related to the omicron surge are down to a similar level as the delta variant that happened in summer, Sharkey said. Active cases in Washington County were 2,162 on Wednesday and have been on the decline since Jan. 22, when active cases were 8,285. Active cases reached 2,313 on Aug. 21, during the delta surge.

However, hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas remain high. Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties were caring for 159 patients with covid-19 Wednesday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Hospitalizations have remained relatively steady since reaching the all-time high of 185 on Jan. 25. The previous high was 173 on Aug. 11.

The board previously set a benchmark of about 30 hospitalizations and fewer than 100 Intensive Care Unit admissions to recommend dropping the city's mask mandate. ICU bed use in the region has hovered around 100 since mid-July, according to information compiled by Sharkey. Hospitalizations dipped below 30 for a period around the end of February to around the end of June before kicking back up again. Hospitalizations dipped back down to around 30 in early November before skyrocketing again.

The city has a mask mandate that applies to all indoor public spaces, but it has no enforcement mechanism. It is set to expire March 2.

