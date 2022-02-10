Final member of four-person Rogers meth ring sentenced

FAYETTEVILLE -- The final member of a Northwest Arkansas group of drug traffickers was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration identified Jonathan Fullerton, Callie Mann and Patrick Innes as members of a methamphetamine trafficking organization in the fall of 2019, according to court documents.

During the yearlong investigation, agents learned Fullerton was the leader and source of supply to several other members. The investigation led to the arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of four people and the seizure of more than 700 grams of methamphetamine. In total, the organization was held responsible for selling more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine.

The sentencings of the drug trafficking organization members are as follows:

• Jonathan Fullerton, 26, of Rogers, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison followed by four years of supervised release, fined $1,900 and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

• Callie Mann, 42, of Rogers, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to eight years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, fined $1,400 and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

• Juan Garcia Maldonado, 46, of Rogers, pleaded guilty earlier to distribution of methamphetamine and sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, fined $900 and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

• Patrick Innes, 31, of Rogers, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release, fined $1,400 and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings.