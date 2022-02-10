Pine Bluff firefighters battling blaze at The Pines mall, fire chief says

Firefighters are still on the scene of a blaze that broke out early Thursday inside the Pines mall in Pine Bluff, causing heavy damage to the structure’s interior, officials said.

First responders were notified about the fire at about 1:30 a.m., according to Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell. When crews responded the fire was heavy and smoke could be seen, the chief said.

According to Howell, the fire was concentrated in an area of the mall formerly considered its manager’s office, and portions received heavy fire, water and smoke damage.

A Dillard’s connected to the mall, however, received no significant damage, the chief said.

Firefighters remained on scene shortly before 8 a.m.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Howell said there were signs people had been “in and out of the mall,” committing vandalism and stealing wires. The portion of the mall where the fire was concentrated had otherwise been unoccupied for years, he said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to Howell.











