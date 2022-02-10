Sections
Firefighters work over 10 hours to extinguish Searcy apartment fire

by Staci Vandagriff | Today at 5:15 p.m.
The fire at Melody Lane Apartments was called in at 12:20 a.m., said Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

The Searcy Fire Department worked over ten hours to put out a fire that destroyed Melody Lane Apartments late Thursday morning.

The department received a call about the blaze on Melody Lane around 12:20 a.m., according to Fire Chief Brian Dunavan. 

An aerial ladder sprayed water from above as firefighters tore through debris on the ground to get to the hot spots. Motorists on East Moore Avenue slowed down to get a glimpse of what was happening at the scene. Some residents sat along the bike trail across the creek to watch the firefighters work.

