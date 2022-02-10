Five former Hogs invited to NFL Combine

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ace receiver Treylon Burks headlines a list of five former University of Arkansas players who have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, defensive lineman John Ridgeway and edge rusher Tre Williams will all join Burks among the 324 prospects at the event scheduled for March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

The Razorbacks had their largest number of invitees to the combine since eight players attended it in 2017.

Burks, who has been moving up draft boards in receiver rankings, finished the season with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Warren native opted out of the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Williams, who also did not play in the bowl game, is officially listed as a linebacker after the 6-5, 255-pounder led the Razorbacks with six sacks and added six hurries.

Brown, who led the Razorbacks with five interceptions, Cunningham and Ridgeway all participated in the Outback Bowl, and Ridgeway played in the Senior Bowl last Saturday in Mobile, Ala.

Arkansas had the seventh-highest number of invitees among SEC schools, behind national champion Georgia, which led all schools with 14.

The SEC had 82 invitees, more than a quarter of the total.

Also included on the invitation list was a pair of former Razorbacks: Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley and Oklahoma receiver Mike Woods.